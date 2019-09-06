Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 6, 2019

The Green Bay Packers have opened the 100th NFL season by holding the Chicago Bears to 254 total net yards in a 10-3 victory at Soldier Field. Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 208 yards, including an eight-yard pass to Jimmy Graham in the second quarter for the game's only touchdown. Former Bears safety Adrian Amos sealed the outcome by picking off an end-zone pass into double coverage with 1:58 remaining, the only turnover of the night.
The BIG EAST released the conference schedule for Creighton men's basketball. They will play 18 league games in all during their seventh season in the BIG EAST Conference, playing all nine opponents both home and away. Ten of Creighton's league games will come on a Saturday or Sunday, with six of those at home. The Bluejays will open league play on New Year's Day with a night game against Marquette in a rematch of last year's 106-104 overtime barnburner. It'll mark the first time that the Jays play a game on January 1st since a 73-57 win over Drake in 2011. Five of Creighton's final eight league games will be at home, a stretch that begins on February 8 with a Saturday home game against St. John's. The BIG EAST Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden for the 38th straight year and run from March 11-14 in New York City. The Bluejays return nine lettermen and four starters from last year's team that finished 20-15 and tied for third in the BIG EAST Conference.
The Lutheran High Northeast cross country team participated in yesterday’s Wisner/Pilger Invite at Beemer. In the girls’ race, Pender was the champion with 30 points. They won by five points. East Butler’s Amanda Aerts was the medalist in 22:17.36. She won by .11 of a second. Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman finished third. In the boys’ competition, Hartington/Newcastle was the champion with a score of 27. The won by nine points. Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in 17:02.84. He won by just under 1:36. Lutheran High Northeast’s Kolby Nielsen & Ronald Molina were seventh and ninth respectively in the Boys JV race.
The Northeast Hawks rodeo women and men’s teams get their inaugural season underway today when they compete in a tournament at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Hawks will also compete in competitions at North Platte Community College, Iowa Central, Iowa State, and North Dakota State. Northeast feature 13 men and five women on the roster.
The Norfolk High boys & girls cross country team gets their season underway on Saturday when they participate in the Papillion La Vista South Invitational. The Panther boys, which returns state qualifier Matt Protzman from last year, have 30 runners out this season. The roster includes six seniors, seven juniors, eleven sophomores, and six freshmen. The girls’ team has 33 runners out this year including Melorie Summers, who competed in the State Championships last year. The Lady Panther roster includes five seniors, seven juniors, eight sophomores, and 13 freshmen. The Panthers schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Papillion La Vista South, Omaha Central, Kearney, Columbus, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Kearney. Norfolk will host their own invite on September 20th at Skyview Lake.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, Norfolk Catholic visits David City Aquinas at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Elkhorn at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast opens their season on the road at Winnebago at 7:00. In other high school events, the Norfolk Catholic cross country team gets their 2019 campaign underway at the Boone Central/Newman Grove Invite at Albion Country Club at 4:30 and the Norfolk High girls’ golf squad participates in the Grand Island Invitational at Riverside Golf Club at 9:00 AM. In college volleyball, Nebraska takes on Arizona at San Diego, California at 6:00, Creighton competes in the Northern Iowa Tournament at Cedar Falls, Iowa. They play Kentucky at 10:30 and Northern Iowa at 7:30. Nebraska-Omaha takes part in the second day of the Kansas State Invite. They play Clemson at 10:00 and the host team at 7:30. Wayne State opens their season at Joplin, Missouri. They play Cameron University at 11:00 and Southwestern Oklahoma State at 5:00. In college soccer, the Creighton men host Akron at 7:30 and Nebraska-Omaha entertains Columbia at 8:00. Also, the Northeast Hawks rodeo teams open their season at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tonight: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits David City Aquinas at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Stanton is on the road in Tekamah to play Tekamah/Herman at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Derek Siedschlag; NC’s Jeff Bellar & Michaela Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf; NECC’s Amanda Schultze; & Stanton VB’s Tracy Kuester-Burtwistle.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25 BRLD 18-18; LHNE 13-27-25 West Point GACC 25-25-19 (NE Nebraska VB Classic); NC 25-25-25 Pierce 14-17-17 (VB); Nfk High 4-7 Lincoln NE 3-9 (SB DH); Central CC 4 NECC 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 6 Central CC 1 (W. Socc.); Nebraska-Omaha 17-25-25-25 Central Arkansas 25-19-12-15 (VB).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Chi White Sox 7 Cleveland 1
Final Detroit 6 Kansas City 4
Final Oakland 10 L-A Angels 6
Final Texas 3 Baltimore 1
Final Minnesota 2 Boston 1
Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4
Final Houston 11 Seattle 9 (13 Innings)
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 10 San Francisco 0
Final Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 3 (11 Innings)
Final Atlanta 4 Washington 2
Final Miami 10 Pittsburgh 7
Final Chi Cubs 10 Milwaukee 5
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Green Bay 10 Chicago 3
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 78 Las Vegas 74
Final Los Angeles 102 Seattle 68