Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole worked eight strong innings and the Houston Astros reached the American League Championship Series by whipping the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-1 in Game 5 of their Divisional Series. Cole followed his 15-strikeout performance in Game One by fanning ten while limiting the wild-card champs to one run and two hits. Jose Altuve poked an RBI single to spark the Astros' four-run first inning before he and Michael Brantley hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to cap the scoring.
Current Cornhusker football players Mohamed Barry and Damian Jackson were announced as contenders for national awards yesterday, while former Husker All-American Dominic Raiola was named a finalist for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Barry, a senior inside linebacker, was announced as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy. Barry leads Nebraska and ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 49 tackles this season. Jackson was one of 33 individuals nominated for the 2019 Armed Forces Award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America. Jackson was one of twelve current players nominated for the award from all divisions of college football, including one of only four players from the FBS level. While two current Huskers were recognized yesterday, Raiola was named one of ten finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Raiola was a consensus first-team All-American in 2000, when he also won the inaugural Dave Rimington Award as the nation's top center.
The 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the BIG EAST Conference, with junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander being named a Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST selection. The Bluejays were the coaches' pick for seventh place in the poll, but is the only team in the league to match or exceed its preseason projection every season since joining the BIG EAST in 2013-14. Last year's Creighton team was picked to finish ninth but tied for third at year's end, CU's third consecutive third place finish. The Bluejays finished 20-15 overall in 2018-19, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago. Seton Hall was selected to win the 2019-20 BIG EAST regular-season crown.
Led by a the return of Jaylyn Agnew and Temi Carda for the 2019-20 season, the Creighton women's basketball team were tabbed to finish fourth in the BIG EAST Conference. Coming off its fourth BIG EAST Tournament title in the last six seasons, DePaul was selected as the favorite. The Bluejays, who posted a 15-16 overall mark, return nine letter winners and three starters.
Jaxson Kant ran for 220 yards off 40 carries and three touchdowns and threw for 103 yards and two more scores as the Lutheran High Northeast football defeated Laurel/Concord/Coleridge last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field 42-16. Kant finished 8-14 passing with two interceptions. The Eagles totaled 383 yards of offense compared to the Bears’ 179. LCC’s Ty Erwin had two touchdown passes to Noah Schutte. Schutte had seven catches for 117 yards and two scores in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast led at halftime 30-8. Both teams are now 4-2 on the season.
The Norfolk High cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club. In the boys’ race, Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 33. They won by 38 points. Norfolk finished eighth with a score of 224. Lincoln East’s Thomas Oliver was the medalist in a time of 15:59.44. He won by just over five seconds. The Panthers’ Matthew Protzman placed 14th. In the girls’ competition, Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 33. They won by 17 points. Norfolk finished ninth with a score of 228. Lincoln East’s Berlyn Schutz was the medalist in a time of 18:33.31. She won by just over 22 seconds. No runners medaled for Norfolk.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Mid State Conference Meet at Crofton’s Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area. In the boys’ race, Pierce was the champion with a score of 27, O’Neill was second at 32, and the Knights finished third with 37 points. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 15:50.81. He won by just under 1:15. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth, Dalton Brunsing placed eighth, Travis Kalous got eleventh place, and Trey Foecking was 14th. In the girls’ competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was the champion with a score of 24. They won by eight points. The schools’ Jordan Stopak was the medalist in a time of 19:05.93. She won by just under nine seconds. Norfolk Catholic, who had only three runners participate, were led by CC Kann’s twelfth place finish.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic visits Battle Creek at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Creighton is in Springview to play North Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Central at 7:00. In volleyball, the Northeast Hawks are in Council Bluffs to play Colby Community College of Kansas at 5:00 and Mineral Area Community College of Missouri at 7:00, Nebraska entertains Michigan State at 8:00, Creighton goes to Chicago, Illinois to play DePaul at 11:00; Nebraska-Omaha visits Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois at 7:00, and Wayne State is at Winona State in Minnesota for a 6:00 meeting. Also, the Creighton men’s soccer squad visits Cincinnati, Ohio to play Xavier at 6:00.
Local Scores: LHNE 42 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 16 (FB); Lincoln East 24-25-27-23-15 Nfk High 26-23-25-25-13 (VB); NC 25-25-25 Battle Creek 15-14-22 (VB); LHNE 25-26 Wisner/Pilger 21-24; LHNE 25-23-25 West Point GACC 12-25-20 (Wisner/Pilger VB Tri.); Nfk High at A-4 Dist. Tourn. At Gretna (SB-Ppd. To Sat.); Nfk High at Columbus (B. Tenn. Dual-Ccd.); Butler 1 Creighton 0 (OT) (W. Socc.); Nebraska-Omaha 1 North Dakota St. 0 (W. Socc.).
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Houston 6 Tampa Bay 1
---
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Final Houston 118 Toronto 111
Final Brooklyn 114 L.A. Lakers 111
Final Oklahoma City 110 New Zealand 84
Final Portland 104 Maccabi 68
Final Sacramento 105 Phoenix 88
Final Golden State 143 Minnesota 123
Final Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 91
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Detroit 4 Montreal 2
Final SO Edmonton 4 New Jersey 3
Final Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 1
Final Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3
Final St. Louis 6 Ottawa 4
Final Nashville 6 Washington 5
Final Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 2
Final San Jose 5 Chicago 4
Final SO Calgary 3 Dallas 2
Final Colorado 4 Boston 2
Final Arizona 4 Vegas 1
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final New England 35 N-Y Giants 14
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 89 Connecticut 78