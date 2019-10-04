Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 4, 2019

The Nebraska football team announced that it has completed its 2023 non-conference schedule and made an adjustment to another non-conference series. The Huskers will take on Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23, 2023 in Lincoln, finalizing the 2023 schedule. Nebraska will also play at Colorado on Sept. 9, and play host to Northern Illinois on Sept. 16 during the 2023 non-conference season. NU also announced that a 2021 matchup with Northern Illinois in Lincoln has been moved to the 2027 season. The fourth game in the series between the schools will now be played on Sept. 4, 2027, at Memorial Stadium. Northern Illinois visited Lincoln earlier this season and in 2017, and will also play at Memorial Stadium in 2023.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad finished as the runner-up of the Mid State Conference Meet at Albion Country Club yesterday. Battle Creek was the champion after shooting a 388 while the Lady Knights carded a 405. Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Abby Brodersen was medalist after putting up an 86. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was the runner-up at 90 and teammate Hanna Neesen was seventh after shooting a 99.
The Norfolk High girls’ golf team hosted the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a 354 team score. They won by five strokes. Norfolk finished eighth with a 442. Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the medalist after carding a 77. She won by four strokes. The Lady Panthers were led by Kylie Blume’s 102.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hill Golf Course. In the boys’ race, the Knights were the champions with a score of 29. They won by a single point. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 16:19. He won by 23 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth, Dalton Brunsing finished in fifth place, Travis Kalous placed ninth, and Trey Foecking got eleventh place. In the girls’ competition, Fullerton was the champion with a score of 30. They won by a single point. Norfolk Catholic finished fifth with 75 points. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 20:40. She won by 25 seconds. CC Kann led the Lady Knights with a 14th place finish.
The Norfolk High boys tennis team was involved in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Fremont. Lincoln Southwest was the champion with 30 points. They won by 6.5 points. The Panthers finished ninth in the eleven-team competition. Kalen Krohn placed sixth in #2 Singles with a 3-2 record. Jared Ertzner-Kitto went 1-2 in #1 Singles. Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner finished seventh in #2 Doubles with a 3-2 mark. Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman were 0-2 in #1 Doubles.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High visits Bellevue West at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk Catholic hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast is in Tilden to play Elkhorn Valley at 7:00. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Stanton entertains Crofton at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:10. In volleyball, Norfolk High participates in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational. They play Omaha Marian at 4:00, Elkhorn South at approximately 5:00, and Lincoln Northeast at approximately 8:00. Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks compete in the Central Community College Tournament at Columbus. They face Butler of Kansas at 1:00 and Cowley of Kansas at 3:00. Creighton is in Queens, New York to play St. John’s at 6:00, Nebraska-Omaha visits Vermillion, South Dakota to play the University of South Dakota at 7:00, and Wayne State hosts Minnesota State Mankato at 6:00. In other events, the Norfolk High softball team faces either Grand Island or Lincoln High in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Grand Island at 12:00, the Norfolk High girls & boys cross country squads are involved in the Columbus Invite at 4:30, the Northeast Hawks women’s soccer team visits Spencer, Iowa to play Iowa Lakes Community College at 5:00, and the Creighton men’s soccer squad is in South Orange, New Jersey to play Seton Hall at 5:00.
