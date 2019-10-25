Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 25, 2019

Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Golden State Warriors' first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters of the Los Angeles Clippers' 141-122 victory. The reigning NBA Finals MVP shot 9-17 and also dished out nine assists in his second game with L.A. after leading the Raptors to their first title last season over the Warriors. Stephen Curry scored 23 points and D'Angelo Russell added 20 in his Golden State debut.
The Minnesota Vikings have a four-game winning streak and a 6-2 record after Dalvin Cook led them to a 19-9 win over Washington. Cook had 171 total yards and the game's lone touchdown rushing for 98 yards and catching five passes for 73 yards. Kirk Cousins was 23 of 26 for 285 yards without a turnover against the team that let him go after the 2017 season. The game was Adrian Peterson’s first game played in Minnesota after spending ten years with the Vikings.
Creighton men's basketball center Jacob Epperson will be out for an undetermined amount of time after suffering an injury to his right leg during practice yesterday. A redshirt sophomore from Australia, Epperson has averaged 5.6 points over two seasons with the Bluejays. He earned a medical hardship in 2018-19 after season-ending back and knee surgery in January ended his season after just nine games. Creighton opens exhibition play next Friday versus McKendree before tipping off the regular-season on Nov. 5 against Kennesaw State.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk High football team visits Omaha Benson at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Norfolk Catholic football hosts Ponca at 7:00. In volleyball, Nebraska is in Bloomington, Indiana to play the University of Indiana at 7:00, Creighton takes on Providence in Rhode Island at 5:00, and Wayne State is at Minnesota-Crookston at 6:00. Also, the State Cross Country Championships are held today at Kearney Country Club. The Class ‘C’ Girls race is at 12:00, Class ‘A’ girls run at 12:30, Class ‘C’ boys race at 1:00, Class ‘A’ boys compete at 1:30, Class ‘D’ girls run at 2:00, Class ‘B’ girls race at 2:30, Class ‘D’ boys compete at 3:00, and Class ‘B’ boys run at 3:30. Norfolk Catholic will have their boys’ team of Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing, Travis Kalous, Trey Foecking, Eli Pfeifer, and Wyatt Ash competing in the Class ‘D’ race. Norfolk High will be represented by Matthew Protzman in the Class ‘A’ competition and Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman will participate in the Class ‘D’ race.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Omaha Benson (FB-7:00); Ponca at NC (FB-7:00); Nebraska at Indiana (VB-7:00); Creighton at Providence (VB-5:00); WSC at Minnesota-Crookston (VB-6:00).
Tonight: The Norfolk High football team is on the road at Omaha Benson at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Katie Wright-Oswald; NC’s Jeff Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf & Kathy Gebhardt; & NECC’s Dan Anderson & Matt Svehla.
Local Scores: Neligh/Oakdale 86 LHNE 50 (FB); NC 25-25-25 Hartington CC 22-12-11 (3rd Place Match); Wayne 3 Battle Creek 0 (Championship); O’Neill 3 West Point Guardian Angels CC 2 (5th Place Match) (Mid State Conf. VB Tourn.); Lincoln East 25-19-14-25-15 Nfk High 15-25-25-20-11 (HAC VB Tourn. 5th Place Match.); Creighton 1 Seton Hall 0 (W. Socc.); South Dakota 4 Nebraska-Omaha 2 (W. Socc.).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 117 Detroit 100
Final Milwaukee 117 Houston 111
Final L.A. Clippers 141 Golden State 122
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Columbus 4 Carolina 3
Final San Jose 4 Montreal 2
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Arizona 2
Final N-Y Rangers 6 Buffalo 2
Final Nashville 4 Minnesota 0
Final St. Louis 5 Los Angeles 2
Final Philadelphia 4 Chicago 1
Final Dallas 2 Anaheim 1
Final SO Calgary 6 Florida 5
Final OT Edmonton 4 Washington 3
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 19 Washington 9
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(19)SMU 34 Houston 31
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 0
Final Los Angeles FC 5 LA Galaxy 3