Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 18, 2019

The Houston Astros lead the American League Championship Series 3-1, putting the 2017 World Series winners on the brink of a showdown with the National League champion Washington Nationals. The Astros beat the New York Yankees 8-3 last night in Game Four. The Yankees are at risk of failing to make the World Series for an entire decade for the first time since the early 1900’s. Game Five is tonight.
The setting of a date for a preliminary hearing for Husker running back Maurice Washington was delayed again yesterday according to the Omaha World Herald. Washington's attorney is due back in a California court Dec. 12, when the hearing may be set. The preliminary hearing date also had been scheduled to be set last month in Santa Clara County Superior Court, but it was delayed until yesterday. The September hearing itself was the continuation of earlier hearings that had been scheduled for late July and mid-June. Washington, 19, is accused of sending a ten-second video to a former girlfriend showing that girl, then 15, performing a sex act. He faces two charges, including one felony. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act, authorities have said.
Wayne State is tied for tenth overall and picked fifth in the South Division in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll released yesterday. Sophomore center Jordan Janssen was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats finished 21-10 overall and earned a share of the NSIC South Division title with a 14-8 league record after being selected twelfth in the preseason coaches poll. Wayne State returns two starters and eight letter winners from last year’s team. Minnesota State was voted the team to beat in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats open their season on November 1 facing Ferris State of Michigan at the Division II CCA Tip Off Classic in Orange, California.
The Wayne State women’s basketball team was selected eleventh overall and fifth in the South Division in the Preseason NSIC Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Forward Erin Norling was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. Wayne State returns three starters and eight letter winners from last year’s team that was 15-15 overall and 9-13 in the NSIC. MSU Moorhead is the preseason favorite. The Wildcats will open the 2019-20 regular season at the MIAA/NSIC Crossover in Kearney on November 8th when they face Northwest Missouri State at 5:30.
The Norfolk Catholic boys cross country team has qualified for next Friday’s State Championship at Kearney. The squad finished second at yesterday’s D-4 District Meet at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Bloomfield yesterday. Osmond was the champion with a score of 44. The Knights were second at 50. Crofton’s Connor Arens was the medalist in a time of 17:23. He won by eleven seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond placed fourth. His teammates include Dalton Brunsing, Travis Kalous, Trey Foecking, Eli Pfeifer, and Wyatt Ash. In the girls’ race, Ainsworth was the champion with a score of 29, Bloomfield/Wausa was second with 37 points, and Battle Creek took third with a score of 60. All three teams qualified for next week’s State Championship. Norfolk Catholic finished eighth with 129 points. Ainsworth’s Rylee Rice was the medalist in a time of 19:53. She won by 53 seconds. Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Steinman qualified as an individual by placing third. No Lady Knights qualified for next week.
The Norfolk High cross country squads participated in district meets at Walnut Creek Recreation Area hosted by Papillion La Vista yesterday. In the boys’ A-1 District race, Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 21. They won by 57 points. Norfolk was fifth with a score of 125. Lincoln Southwest’s Tyler Boyle was the medalist in a time of 16:29.75. He won by just under 14 seconds. Norfolk’s Matthew Protzman qualified for the State Championship on Friday, October 25th at Kearney Country Club by placing ninth. In the girls’ A-2 District competition, Fremont was the champion with a score of 19. They won by 41 points. The Lady Panthers finished fifth with a score of 114. Elli Dahl of Fremont was the medalist in a time of 19:18.56. She won by just over 20 seconds. The Lady Panthers did not qualify any runners for the State Championship.
The Norfolk High boys tennis team’s season came to an end at yesterday’s Class ‘A’ Boys State Tennis Championship at Omaha. Jared Ertzner-Kitto dropped his opening round match to a Millard West opponent 6-0, 6-0 in #1 Singles. Kalen Krohn lost his opening round #2 Singles competition to a Lincoln North Star foe 6-2, 6-1. Mason Borgman & Colby Mrsny fell in their opening round match to a Lincoln East opponent 6-1, 6-1 in #1 Doubles. Jack Schwanebeck & Josh Sumner won their opening round #2 Doubles match over an Omaha Bryan foe 6-3, 6-1 and then lost in the second round to a team from Lincoln East 6-1, 6-0.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast visits Madison at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In a contest that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Battle Creek at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere in football, Norfolk High is at Lincoln Pius X at 7:00 and Norfolk Catholic entertains Stanton at 7:00. Elsewhere, the State Softball Tournament concludes at Hastings, Wayne takes on Seward in an elimination game of the Class ‘B’ State Softball Tournament at 11:30 and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets Auburn in an elimination contest of the Class ‘C’ State Softball Tournament at 11:30. In volleyball, the Northeast Hawks compete in the Lincoln Land Community College Tournament in Springfield, Illinois. They play Moraine Valley Community College at 5:00 and the host team at 7:00. In other volleyball matches, Creighton is home versus Butler at 7:00 and Wayne State hosts Minnesota-Duluth at 6:00. Also, the Northeast Hawks rodeo teams compete in the Iowa State Invitational at Ames, Iowa.
Local Scores: Columbus 23-25-25-25 Nfk High 25-19-15-21 (VB); NC 25-25 O’Neill 20-18; NC 25-25 Neligh/Oakdale 15-10 (Neligh/Oakdale VB Tri.); Beatrice 1 Wayne 0 (Class ‘B’ State SB Tourn.); Fairbury 8 West Point Guardian Angels CC 0 (Class ‘C’ State SB Tourn.); Nebraska 1 Minnesota 1 (Tie) (W. Socc.); Denver 2 Nebraska-Omaha 0 (W. Socc.).
