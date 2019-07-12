Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are teammates again. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul in a shakeup of top point guards. The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus the right to swap first-rounders in two other seasons. Westbrook and Harden were teammates in Oklahoma City, part of a team along with Kevin Durant that went to the 2012 NBA Finals and lost to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.
Omaha’s Alex Schaake had the toughest test of his amateur career, and yet again he came out on top, capturing a fourth straight title and winning the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship after a seven-hole playoff yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln. The 2016, 2017, 2018, and now 2019 champion outlasted Aurora’s Caleb Badura for the victory. Both shot a 280 (-8). Norfolk’s Luke Kluver tied for fourth place after finishing at 283 (-5). He carded a 73 yesterday. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot a 73 yesterday to conclude the event at 287 (-1). He tied for seventh place. Plainview’s Tucker Knaak finished at a 295 after yesterday’s 72. Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman shot a 75 yesterday to conclude at 297 and Atkinson’s Mason Hale finished at 314 after yesterday’s 80.
Bubba Starling is a big-leaguer. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the former Nebraska quarterback signee’s long trek through the minor league ranks is over for now, as he was called up from Triple-A Omaha to the Kansas City Royals ahead of tonight’s home game with Detroit. Starling, a Kansas native, is in the midst of the best year of his professional career so far. He earned All-Star honors for the Storm Chasers by hitting .310 with an .806 OPS, seven home runs and 38 RBI to go along with nine stolen bases. The 26-year-old is a familiar name to Husker fans for more than his baseball work in the region, though, as he was once a four-star quarterback recruit who picked NU over a host of schools. Starling arrived on campus in the summer of 2011, but was also picked fifth overall by the Royals in the 2011 draft, who convinced him to pick baseball over football with a $7.5 million signing bonus.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, Juniors Area Tournaments get underway across the state for Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’. At the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Schuyler battles Bennington at 12:30, Omaha Roncalli faces Blair at 3:00, Arlington takes on Wayne at 5:30, and West Point faces Valley at 8:00. At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Twin River battles Fairfield at 2:00, Central City Dairy Queen faces Aurora at 4:30, and Central City Cornerstone takes on Doniphan-Trumbull at 7:00. At the B-6 Tournament at Broken Bow, O’Neill faces Minden at 2:00, Broken Bow takes on Gothenburg at 4:30, and Holdrege faces Cozad at 7:00. At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Creighton tangles with Battle Creek at 1:00, Crofton battles Ponca at 4:00, and Pierce hosts Valentine at 7:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge faces Pender at 1:00, Wakefield battles Tekemah/Herman at 4:00, and Hooper/Scribner entertains Morse Bluff/North Bend at 7:00. At the C-5 Tournament at St. Paul, Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley faces Loup City at 2:00, Albion battles Utica/Beaver Crossing at 5:00, and St. Paul hosts Ord at 8:00. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers visit San Antonio at 7:05.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at San Antonio (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: San Antonio 9 Omaha Storm Chasers 2 (Bsbl).
