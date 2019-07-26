Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 26, 2019

While the two sides have exchanged proposals in recent days, there is now pessimism that Los Angeles Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon will be reporting anytime soon and his holdout threatens to go into the regular season, according to ESPN. Talks are not in a good spot, sources said, and it will be a while before Gordon can be expected. Gordon is in the final year of a rookie contract that is scheduled to pay him $5.6 million this season, but wants a new deal to put him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. Gordon told the Chargers through his representation that if he does not receive a new deal, he'll sit out and demand a trade. Because Gordon is under contract, he is subject to fines of up to $40,000 per day of training camp he misses, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost was named yesterday to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Award, which honors the coach of the year in college football. Named for former Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the award focuses on the criteria of "scholarship, leadership and integrity." Frost is one of 23 coaches named to the watch list. Five other Big Ten coaches also made it in Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald, Penn State's James Franklin and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. Ohio State's Ryan Day, as a first-year head coach, is not eligible for the trophy. Husker legend Tom Osborne won the trophy in 1978.
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman picked up his second watch list recognition today, as the junior was named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award watch list. Spielman was tabbed for the list for the second consecutive season and is one of 44 players, including eight from the Big Ten, on the initial watch list. The Paul Hornung award is presented to the most versatile player in college football. Spielman, a 5’9, 180-pound wide receiver, has a chance to finish his junior season as the most prolific receiver in school history and has ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards per game in both seasons as a Husker. He enters his junior campaign needing only 68 catches and 1,099 yards to break NU career records in both categories. Spielman will look to be NU’s first-ever winner of the honor, while Ameer Abdullah was a finalist in 2014. The award will announce five finalists in November with the winner being selected in early December.
Nebraska defensive linemen Ben Stille was announced yesterday as one of the candidates for the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Stille is one of seven Big Ten players on the 86-member list. The recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 10.
Maurice Washington's legal proceedings in California are not likely to be concluded by the time Nebraska's football season begins, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Washington's latest appearance yesterday did not substantially move the case forward, and his next appearance — still in the preliminary phase of the Santa Clara County's court system — is slated for the morning of Sept. 3. The Huskers' season opener is Aug. 31 at home against South Alabama. That only further solidified what has looked to be the reality for several weeks: That Washington, who is facing a felony and a misdemeanor, is unlikely to have resolution before the regular season begins without some sort of agreement in place between him and prosecutors. NU head coach Scott Frost said last week that Washington, a running back who was limited during spring ball, has been working out with the team this summer and that he would take part in preseason camp, which begins Aug. 1. A decision will have to be made, then, if Washington's case is still active when the regular season arrives. Washington faces the two charges after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a former girlfriend (who appears in the video and was underage at the time it was made) last year. Washington is not in the video and did not film it.
Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans finished fifth out of ten competitors in the discus at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa yesterday. His best throw was 201’4. The top three qualified for the World Championships in Dubai. Schuurmans will be an alternate for the United States in a Ryder Cup-style match between Europe and the USA at Belarus on September 9-10.
It was a breakthrough win for Omaha’s Josh Peters, as he kept the field at bay with his putter on the way to winning the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club yesterday. Peters posted a final round 74 to win his first Nebraska Golf Association title by two strokes, with a 216 (E) total. He beat Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski by two strokes. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver tied for sixth place at 223 after yesterday’s 75. Teammate Isaac Heimes placed tenth at 227 after a 73 yesterday. Other final scores included Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (236); Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon (241); Columbus’ Shane Hess (244); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (247); Norfolk’s John Canham (249); & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist (252).
Local Schedule: San Antonio at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-6:35).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 2 Round Rock, TX 1 (Bsbl); Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley 16 Syracuse 1 (Class ‘C’ Junior State Baseball Championship).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Boston 19 N-Y Yankees 3
Final Minnesota 10 Chi White Sox 3
Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4, 14 Innings
Final Texas 11 Oakland 3
Final Baltimore 10 L-A Angels 8, 16 Innings
Final Seattle 10 Detroit 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final N-Y Mets 4 San Diego 0
Final St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 3
Final Colorado 8 Washington 7