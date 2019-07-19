Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 19, 2019

Bettors who picked Tiger Woods or native son Rory McIlroy to do well in the British Open are highly unlikely to win. McIlroy had a shocking 78 in mixed weather conditions and a "sore" Tiger Woods had his worst score to start a British Open. He posted a 79. The Open returned to Ireland's Royal Portrush after a 68-year absence. J.B. Holmes holds a one-stroke lead at -7 after the first day.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of ten players included on the 2019 preseason honors list released yesterday in advance of Big Ten Media Days. A panel of conference media members selected ten players, five from the East and West Divisions, as preseason nominations. Martinez, the only quarterback on the ten-player list, is the first Husker signal caller to earn a nod on the Big Ten preseason list since Taylor Martinez in 2013. Martinez guides a prolific Husker attack and returns after a record-breaking 2018 campaign. The 6’2, 225-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. Nebraska's traveling party took a longer-than-expected route to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days thanks early morning thunderstorms. The Huskers' charter flight yesterday was delayed and, once it finally was in the air, was forced to land in Peoria, Illinois, about 170 southwest of Chicago. The weather ruled out a Chicago landing, which meant another flight to Gary, Indiana, and a car trip into Chicago.
Nebraska junior wide receiver JD Spielman was honored yesterday, as he was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. It was the second straight year Spielman garnered a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is presented to that season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Spielman is one of only five Big Ten players on the 50-member preseason list. The 5’9, 180-pounder has a chance to finish his junior season as the most prolific receiver in Nebraska history. He is only 68 catches and 1,099 yards away from the Husker career record in both categories. Last season, Spielman hauled in 66 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing the final two games of the season. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
Former Nebraska receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El is getting a second stint with the Oakland Raiders after signing a contract with the team today according to the Omaha World Herald. Pierson-El had previously joined the Raiders for a few weeks in April before getting waived. He went undrafted after finishing his Nebraska career in 2017. Pierson-El spent time with the Washington Redskins in training camp before getting released. He then went to Canada, where he returned punts and kicks for the Montreal Alouettes.
UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton is awaiting a heart transplant and will not coach on the field this season. Rebels coach Tony Sanchez says in a news release issued today by the school that the 62-year-old Cotton is in Omaha, and on a waiting list to receive a heart. Cotton is an Omaha native and former University of Nebraska assistant coach. He served as interim head coach for the Cornhuskers in 2014 after Bo Pelini was fired. Cotton joined Sanchez's staff in 2015 as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator.
The four-day Pinnacle Bank Championship continues this morning at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot an opening day 72 and is currently tied for 57th place. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, he started with a bogey on No. 1, before birding the second. After a bogey on No. 6 to finish 1-over on the front nine, Kluver made birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 to move to 1-under. He would bogey No. 14 to move back to even, finishing with pars on the final four holes. San Diego’s Byron Meth has a two-stroke lead 65 (-7) and eight players are within three strokes of the lead. 156 golfers are in competition.
Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced yesterday that Joey Baldwin has been named head women’s golf coach. The program was re-instated to the Wildcat athletic department as a varsity sport on June 19th and Baldwin will spend the 2019-20 season recruiting student-athletes to begin competition again in the 2020-21 school year. Baldwin is a 2002 Wayne State graduate where he played baseball and golf for the Wildcats. His amateur golf highlights include eight-time club champion at the Wayne Country Club that includes five straight titles, 2018 Wayne Open champion, two Nebraska Interclub championships, third place in the 2016 Nebraska State Mid-Amateur and seventh place in the 2014 Nebraska State Amateur.
Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments get underway across the state. At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Norfolk faces Fremont at 1:00, Gretna meets Grand Island at 4:00, and Columbus hosts Waverly at 7:00. At the B-3 Tournament at Blair, West Point plays Omaha Roncalli at 2:00. At the B-4 Tournament at York, Schuyler takes on Crete at 1:00. At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Wakefield tangles with Central City at 4:30 and O’Neill entertains Columbus Lakeview at 7:15. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, Crofton faces Ponca at 1:00, Creighton meets Laurel/Concord at 4:00, and Hartington hosts Randolph at 7:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Neligh takes on Hooper/Scribner at 5:30 and Pender plays Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge at 8:00. At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, the host team goes head to head with Twin River at 7:00. At the C-7 Tournament at Valentine, Albion meets Bridgeport at 5:00 and Plainview faces Valentine at 8:00. At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, Norfolk battles the Columbus Blues at 5:00 and the Columbus Reds meet South Sioux City at 7:30. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce faces Louisville/Weeping Water at 2:00. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers host Memphis at 7:05.
Local Schedule: Nfk Seniors vs. Fremont at Columbus (A-6 Area Seniors Tourn.-1:00); Nfk Juniors vs. Columbus Blues at South Sioux City (A-6 Area Juniors Tourn.-5:00); Memphis at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 10 New Orleans 9 (Bsbl).
