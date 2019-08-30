Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 30, 2019

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost says the decision on whether running back Maurice Washington plays in the opener against South Alabama on Saturday might not be made until close to game time. Frost made the announcement yesterday about Washington, who faces pornography charges in California related to an incident when he was in high school. The sophomore faces a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of distributing that video without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. He has pleaded not guilty. Washington has a court hearing scheduled Tuesday in San Jose. He is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video.
Former Wayne State men’s basketball standout Kendall Jacks recently signed a professional contract to play overseas in Portugal this fall. Jacks signed a one-year contract with Team Barreirense from Barreiro, Portugal, a team in the top professional league in Portugal that won its division last season and moves up to the top professional league (LPB) in Portugal. The 6’4 guard is one of three import players to be signed by the club and Jacks will play the point guard position. Jacks will depart the United States September 10-15 and begin play with the Portuguese team starting the first week in October. He was a standout guard for the Wayne State men’s basketball team from 2014-19. Jacks was a First Team All-NSIC selection this past season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while helping WSC to a 21-10 record and a share of the NSIC South Division regular season title. He closed his Wildcat career as the schools’ all-time leading scorer in NSIC games (1,220 pts), second in all-time scoring at WSC with 1,626 points, third in career field goals made (619), eighth in free throws made (318) and ninth in assists (241).
The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team gets underway on Saturday when they compete in the Lincoln High-Lincoln Northeast Invitational. The Panthers return four athletes last year in Jared Ertzner, Josh Sumner, Mason Borgmann, and Colby Mrsny who competed in the State Championships. They have 25 boys out this season with six being seniors, nine juniors, four sophomores, and six freshmen. Norfolk’s schedule has them in other invitationals hosted by Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln East, Millard North, Papillion La Vista, Hastings, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln. The Panthers will be on the road for duals with Hastings, Kearney, and Columbus while hosting South Sioux City, Columbus, Fremont, and Grand Island.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High visits Columbus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Norfolk Catholic hosts Pierce at 7:00. Elsewhere in high school golf, the Norfolk High girls’ golf squad participates in the Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes Golf Club at 9:30 AM and Norfolk Catholic entertains Columbus Scotus in a 4:00 dual at Norfolk Country Club. In college volleyball, the Northeast Hawks host Lake Region State of North Dakota at 1:00 and Ft. Scott Community College of Kansas at 7:00 as part of the Northeast Tournament. In other college volleyball matches, Nebraska entertains Creighton at the Husker Invitational at 7:00 and Nebraska-Omaha hosts the Omaha Challenge. They play Abilene Christian at 12:30 and Idaho State at 7:00. Also, the Creighton men’s soccer team faces North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha men take on the University of California at Berkeley, California at 7:00, and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team is home against Round Rock, Texas at 7:05.
Tonight: The Norfolk High football team opens their season at Columbus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Battle Creek visits Shelby to play Shelby/Rising City at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Tom Olson & Katie Wright-Oswald; NC’s Jeff Bellar; LHNE’s Darin Suckstorf & Kathy Gebhardt; Creighton FB’s Zac Kliment. Also we’ll review Joe Tjaden’s day at Husker Media Day from earlier in the week.
Local Scores: Lincoln SW 26-25-25 Nfk High 24-23-19 (VB); LHNE 25-25-25 Elgin Public/Pope John 20-14-23 (VB); Nfk High 7-6 Lincoln SE 4-5 (SB DH); Nashville 8 Omaha Storm Chasers 4 (Bsbl); Creighton 1 South Dakota St. 0 (W. Socc.).
