Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 23, 2019

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he supports receiver Kenny Stills' involvement in the NFL protest movement but wants him to play better. Flores' comments came last night following Miami's 22-7 exhibition win over Jacksonville. The subject arose because Stills objected Monday to recent comments from Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, and the next day the Dolphins played more than half a dozen songs by the rapper at the start of practice. Flores, who chooses the songs for practice, said he was trying to motivate Stills. Flores said he was surprised by extensive publicity about his Jay-Z practice playlist, and told the team the next day that he supports Stills and the player protest.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf team won their opening competition of the season by claiming the O’Neill Invitational yesterday at O’Neill Golf Club. The Lady Knights shot a 413 while runner-up Battle Creek carded a 433. Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Abby Brodersen was the medalist after putting up an 80 while Pierce’ Sydney Erickson finished as runner-up at 82. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was third with an 83, Hanna Neeson claimed fifth place at 96, and Carly Thramer shot 114 to medal at 15th.
The Norfolk High girls’ golf squad opened their 2019 campaign at the Papillion La Vista Invite at Miracle Hills Golf Course yesterday. Millard North claimed the event with a 323. They won by 16 strokes. The Lady Panthers finished eleventh in the 13-team competition with a 436. Lauren Goertz of Omaha Duchesne was the medalist after carding a 73. She won by a single stroke. Norfolk was led by Kylie Blume’s 90.
The Lincoln Journal Star released its preseason high school football rankings for Classes ‘D’ & Six-Man. In Class ‘D-1’, Defending State Champion Creighton is ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast comes in second, Burwell is preseason ranked third, North Central is fourth, Howells/Dodge is ranked sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is preseason ranked seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is ranked first, Bloomfield comes in seventh, and Osmond is preseason ranked tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is number one and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is ranked third.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team, which finished seventh in the country in NJCAA Division II last year, gets their season underway today when they compete in the first day of the Southeast Community College Tournament in Beatrice. They play Highland of Kansas at 2:00 and Barton of Kansas at 6:00. On Saturday, the Hawks will play Cloud County of Kansas at 10:00 and Southeast of Nebraska at 4:00. Northeast, which hopes to return to the national tournament for the fourth consecutive year, returns eight sophomores in Caitlin Kumm, MaKayla Davidson, Julia Eskens, Caitlin Orton, Elley Beaver, Megan Wehrbein, and Hannah Heppner from last year’s 21-15 team. Sophomore transfer Kirstin Staab from Hastings College is also on the roster. The Hawks’ home schedule includes matches with Lake Region State of North Dakota, Fort Scott of Kansas, Williston State College of North Dakota, North Dakota State College of Science, Southeastern of Iowa, Indian Hills of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Southwestern of Iowa, and Iowa Central. Northeast also hosts a tournament August 30th & 31st.
The Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team starts their 2019 season this evening at 6:00 when they visit Sterling, Colorado to play Northeastern Junior College. The Hawks, who were 5-10 a season ago, feature a roster of 22 players which feature ten freshmen and twelve sophomores. The team includes Norfolk’s Rocky Guevara, O’Neill’s Jared Hammerlun, Lexington’s Javier Rivas, and Fremont’s Ricky Guel & Bryan Paz. Northeast’s home schedule includes matches with Northwest College of Iowa, Scott Community College of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Iowa Central, and Southeastern of Iowa.
The Northeast Hawks women’s soccer team gets their fourth season underway this afternoon at 4:00 when they visit Sterling, Colorado to play Northeastern Junior College. The Hawks, who were 8-7-1 last season, feature a roster of 25 players which feature 17 freshmen and eight sophomores. Players from Nebraska includes Omaha’s Madi McKewon, Elkhorn’s Kelsey Tabbert, Hastings’ Naomi Pedroza, and Columbus’ Abby Podraza. Northeast’s home schedule includes matches with College of St. Mary JV, Northwest College, Scott Community College of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Iowa Central, and Southeastern of Iowa.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks volleyball team competes in the first day of the Southeast Community College Tournament at Beatrice. They play Highland Community College of Kansas at 2:00 and Barton of Kansas at 6:00. The Northeast Hawks soccer teams open their season versus Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. The women play at 4:00 and the men at 6:00. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team visits Memphis at 7:05.
Local Schedule: NECC vs. Highland CC, KS-2:00; vs. Barton CC, KS-6:00 (Southeast CC VB Inv. At Beatrice); NECC at Northeastern JC at Sterling, CO (W&M Socc.-4:00); Omaha Storm Chasers at Memphis (Bsbl-7:05).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. In the first show of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk with Nfk High’s Tom Olson, Derek Siedschlag, & Katie Wright-Oswald; NC’s Jeff Bellar & Michaela Bellar; LHNE’s Kathy Gebhardt; & NECC’s Amanda Schultze.
Local Scores: Lincoln SW 14-17 Nfk High 9-13 (SB DH); Omaha Storm Chasers at New Orleans (Bsbl-Ccd. Rain.); Kansas 4 Nebraska 0 (W. Socc.).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final N-Y Mets 2 Cleveland 0 (8 Innings)
Final L-A Dodgers 3 Toronto 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Boston 5 Kansas City 4 (10 Innings)
Final Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 2
Final Chi White Sox 6 Texas 1
Final Houston 6 Detroit 3
Final Oakland 5 N-Y Yankees 3
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Chi Cubs 1 San Francisco 0
Final Atlanta 3 Miami 2
Final Washington 7 Pittsburgh 1
Final St. Louis 6 Colorado 5
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Minnesota 86 Dallas 70
Final Los Angeles 98 Indiana 65
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Final N-Y Giants 25 Cincinnati 23
Final New England 10 Carolina 3
Final Baltimore 26 Philadelphia 15
Final Washington 19 Atlanta 7
Final Oakland 22 Green Bay 21
Final Miami 22 Jacksonville 7
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0