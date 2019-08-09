Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 9, 2019

Kyler Murray's NFL debut was brief. However, he completed nearly all of his passes and showed the mobility that made him the top overall draft pick. The Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback went 6-7 for 44 yards in the ten plays of the Cardinals' first offensive series of the game. Then he put on a headset, took off his pads and watched the Cardinals' 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason opener for both teams last night. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, starting his first NFL drive at the Cardinals two yard line after a fumble recovery, picked up three first downs, with his longest completion a 14-yard short pass to running back David Johnson. Murray didn't have an official carry, but worked out of the shotgun and rolled out several times.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver tied for second amongst 262 golfers at the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at Glen Arbour Golf Course yesterday. Kluver closed with a -1 (281) after yesterday’s 72. He shot a 67 Wednesday after carding a 72 on Tuesday and a 70 on Monday. Calvin McCoy of the United States also tied for second with -1 (281). William Buhl of Norway is the champion after carding a 69 yesterday to finish at -9 (273).
The 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie for just the fourth time in the event’s history, with the defending champions from Nebraska retaining the cup after the teams finished in an 8-8 tie, yesterday at Omaha Country Club. The teams from Kansas and Nebraska entered the day in a deadlock, at 4-4, after a split of the first two sessions on the first day. In singles matches yesterday, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver finished in an All Square Tie with Kansas’ Tyler Trudo while Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes lost 4 & 3 to Kansas’ Tate Herrenbruck.
The Creighton men's basketball team rallied from a 55-26 second quarter deficit to defeat the Cairns Taipans, 89-85, yesterday in Cairns as part of the Bluejays Australian Tour. CU outscored the hosts 53-28 in the second half and turned 22 Taipans turnovers into a 32-6 edge in points off turnovers for the game. All five Bluejay starters scored in double-figures, led by 18 points from Davion Mintz. Mintz's five assists also tied for the team-lead. Creighton trailed 29-13 after one quarter and 57-36 at the break. The Bluejays, who are now 1-1 on their Australian Trip, remains in Cairns today to visit the Great Barrier Reef. They have one game remaining on their trip, a Monday game versus Bullets Invitational in Brisbane.
Freshman Samari Curtis led three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska held on for a 73-70 win over Silute Basketball Club yesterday in the third game of their Italian Trip. Curtis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, as the Huskers built a 24-point halftime lead and hung on down the stretch after playing its second game in a 22-hour span. Senior Haanif Cheatham finished with twelve points while Dachon Burke added eleven for NU, who improved to 3-0 on the trip. Nebraska will finish up in Florence today before traveling to Como for the final portion of the trip. They will play their final game on Monday night against Italian Select at 12:00 noon CDT.
An impact outfield bat with SEC accolades is joining Nebraska. The Omaha World Herald reports that Former Texas A&M standout Logan Foster confirmed the move to follow former A&M assistant and new Husker coach Will Bolt to Lincoln. Foster, a two-time All-Nebraska choice out of Lincoln Southwest, was recruited by Bolt to A&M. Nebraska hired Bolt to replace Darin Erstad in June. Foster will have to sit out next spring, according to D1Baseball. He’ll be a redshirt senior in 2021, when current Husker outfielders Joe Acker and Mojo Hagge will have graduated. The 5’10, 190-pound Foster is a career .285 hitter across 168 games and 157 starts with the Aggies. He also owns 33 doubles, 19 home runs, 101 RBIs and eleven stolen bases to go with a .464 slugging percentage and .357 on-base percentage.
The Creighton women’s soccer team were picked to finish ninth in the 2019 BIG EAST Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll. Creighton senior Taryn Jakubowski was a unanimous pick for the Preseason All-BIG EAST team. Since joining the BIG EAST prior to the 2013 season the Bluejays have finished seventh twice (2016 & 2018), eighth three times (2014, 2015 & 2017) and ninth in 2013. Winners of three consecutive BIG EAST Championship titles, Georgetown is predicted to make it four straight as the Hoyas were unanimously picked to three-peat.
Local Schedule: Salt Lake at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 8 Salt Lake 6 (Bsbl).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N-Y Yankees 12 Toronto 6
Final Boston 3 L-A Angels 0
Final Detroit 10 Kansas City 8
Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 5
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Miami 9 Atlanta 2
Final Chi Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5
Final San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 0
Final San Diego 9 Colorado 3
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 91 Indiana 78
Final L.A. Sparks 84 Phoenix 74
Final Seattle 69 Dallas 57
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Final Buffalo 24 Indianapolis 16
Final N-Y Giants 31 N-Y Jets 22
Final Cleveland 30 Washington 10
Final Baltimore 29 Jacksonville 0
Final New England 31 Detroit 3
Final Tennessee 27 Philadelphia 10
Final Miami 34 Atlanta 27
Final Green Bay 28 Houston 26
Final Carolina 23 Chicago 13
Final Seattle 22 Denver 14
Final Arizona 17 L.A. Chargers 13
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final New York City 3 Houston 2