Iowa to go live on sports betting on August 15

Iowa officials have approved a final set of rules for the state's new law allowing sports betting, which is set to go live at noon on Aug. 15. 

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the new rules today to legally bet on professional, collegiate and international sporting events.  The new law also legalizes fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting, but delays betting based on college sporting event statistics until next May.  The new law excludes betting on some events, like in-state college team players.  While it allows betting on-site or through a mobile app, players must first travel to a casino to prove their age and identity and set up an account with that casino.  Mobile apps also will only be operable within state borders.  So, for example, residents of Nebraska would have to cross state lines each time they wished to place a bet on their phones.

