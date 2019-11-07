Husker volleyball sweeps Northwestern

The seventh ranked Nebraska volleyball team shut down Northwestern in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep last night in front of a crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers had 13.5 blocks and held Northwestern to a -.054 hitting percentage for the match. It was the Wildcats’ lowest hitting percentage of the season and marked NU's best defensive outing since Nov. 4, 2017 against Indiana. On the offensive side of the net, Nebraska hit an efficient .326, guided by Nicklin Hames’ 40 assists. Lexi Sun had eleven kills and hit .455, and Madi Kubik had ten kills and four blocks. Kenzie Knuckles led the back row with twelve digs. The Huskers are now 19-3 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten while the Wildcats are now 10-15 overall and 1-12 in the conference.