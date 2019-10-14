Husker volleyball remains fifth while Creighton jumps from 13th to eleventh in Top 25
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 13th to eleventh. 

The 13-2 Huskers won two home matches in the past week by beating Michigan State 3-1 last Friday and Michigan 3-0 on Sunday.  NU returns to action on Wednesday when they host 20th ranked 11-4 Purdue.  The 13-3 Creighton Bluejays earned road wins over DePaul 3-0 last Friday and twelfth ranked Marquette 3-2 last Saturday.  The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they host 7-11 Butler.  The top five remain Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.

