Husker men's basketball routs Italian Select to wrap up tour of Italy

Charlie Easley’s 15 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska wrapped up its tour of Italy with a 4-0 record after an 84-62 win over Italian Select today.
Easley, a walk-on from Lincoln, came off the bench to ignite a 10-3 Husker run late in the first quarter with consecutive three-pointers after NU trailed 15-12. His second trifecta put his team ahead for good, as they stretched the lead after a slow start. In the final quarter, Nebraska led by as much as 30 points with over 6:00 remaining before cruising to a 22-point win.