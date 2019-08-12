Husker men's basketball routs Italian Select to wrap up tour of Italy

Charlie Easley’s 15 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska wrapped up its tour of Italy with a 4-0 record after an 84-62 win over Italian Select today. 

Easley, a walk-on from Lincoln, came off the bench to ignite a 10-3 Husker run late in the first quarter with consecutive three-pointers after NU trailed 15-12.  His second trifecta put his team ahead for good, as they stretched the lead after a slow start.  In the final quarter, Nebraska led by as much as 30 points with over 6:00 remaining before cruising to a 22-point win. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 12, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 12, 2019

The Baltimore Orioles pulled off one of the biggest Major League Baseball upsets in the past 15 years yesterday.  The Orioles, who were listed as high as +420 underdogs at some U.S. sportsbooks, knocked off the Houston Astros 8-7 after losing on Saturday 23-2.  Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer w…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 9, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 9, 2019

Kyler Murray's NFL debut was brief.  However, he completed nearly all of his passes and showed the mobility that made him the top overall draft pick.  The Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback went 6-7 for 44 yards in the ten plays of the Cardinals' first offensive series of the game.  Then h…

Nebraska retains cup in Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup

Nebraska retains cup in Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup

The 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie for just the fourth time in the event’s history, with the defending champions from Nebraska retaining the cup after the teams finished in an 8-8 tie, today at Omaha Country Club. 