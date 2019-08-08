Husker men's basketball edges Silute of Italian Trip; improve to 3-0

Freshman Samari Curtis led three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska held on for a 73-70 win over Silute Basketball Club today in the third game of their Italian Trip. 

Curtis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, as the Huskers built a 24-point halftime lead and hung on down the stretch after playing its second game in a 22-hour span.  Senior Haanif Cheatham finished with twelve points while Dachon Burke added eleven for NU, who improved to 3-0 on the trip.  Nebraska will finish up in Florence tomorrow before traveling to Como for the final portion of the trip.  They will play their final game on Monday night against Italian Select at 12:00 noon CDT.

Nebraska retains cup in Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup

The 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie for just the fourth time in the event’s history, with the defending champions from Nebraska retaining the cup after the teams finished in an 8-8 tie, today at Omaha Country Club. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 8, 2019

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver stands alone in second place amongst 76 remaining golfers going into the final day today of the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at Glen Arbour Golf Course.  Kluver, who is at (-3) 209, shot a 67 yesterday after carding a 72 on Tuesday and a 70 o…