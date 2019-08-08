Husker men's basketball edges Silute of Italian Trip; improve to 3-0

Freshman Samari Curtis led three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska held on for a 73-70 win over Silute Basketball Club today in the third game of their Italian Trip.
Curtis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, as the Huskers built a 24-point halftime lead and hung on down the stretch after playing its second game in a 22-hour span. Senior Haanif Cheatham finished with twelve points while Dachon Burke added eleven for NU, who improved to 3-0 on the trip. Nebraska will finish up in Florence tomorrow before traveling to Como for the final portion of the trip. They will play their final game on Monday night against Italian Select at 12:00 noon CDT.