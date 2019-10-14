Husker football to play overseas in 2021

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle.
Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game today. It's set for Aug. 28 at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium. The game in Dublin will be NU's first outside of the United States since the Huskers beat Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo. Nebraska also announced the completion of its 2021 nonconference schedule. They will play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13. That was the original date for the Husker-Illinois game. In other NU football news, their home game with Indiana on October 26th will kick off at 2:30 with the contest televised on BTN.