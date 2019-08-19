Husker football ranked 24th in AP Poll; Black Jerseys released by Adidas

The Omaha World Herald reports that the Nebraska football team is officially a top-25 team again.
The Huskers check in at 24th in the season's first Associated Press poll that was released today. A total of seven Big Ten schools are in the rankings, which are compiled by media members from around the country. The ranking ends Nebraska's longest drought in the AP preseason poll since it appeared 44 times in a 50-year span from 1965-2014. The team received votes outside the Top 25 in 2015, 2016 and 2017. It did not receive any preseason votes last year. The Huskers had been absent in 33 straight AP poll releases overall and was last included on Dec 4, 2016. They hasn't finished a season in the AP Top 25 since 2012 when they were 25th. Nebraska was the top team receiving votes in the preseason coaches poll. Clemson is preseason ranked first followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. In other Husker football news, the anticipation is over: Adidas and the University of Nebraska partnered to create the jersey every Cornhusker fan has wanted, the Nebraska black jersey. Known as the “Blackshirts,” a reference to the Cornhuskers' starting defensive unit, the nickname became the key inspiration behind Nebraska’s 2019 alternate uniforms. No date has been announced for when the jerseys will be worn.