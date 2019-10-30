Husker baseball announces 2020 schedule

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers' 2020 schedule today, which features match-ups with seven NCAA Tournament qualifiers from last season. 

The Huskers open their 53-game schedule against former conference foe Baylor in Waco, Texas Feb. 14-16.  Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia, as the first of 24 games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in 2020.  NU has four games against intrastate foes in 2020.  They visit Creighton on April 7 and April 28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, and host the Bluejays at Hawks Field on April 21.  The Huskers host Nebraska-Omaha on April 14 in Lincoln.  The Bluejays and Mavericks both qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.  The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 20-24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

