Hunt & Legrone suspended from Husker football team

Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely. 

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced today that Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities.  Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions.  Hunt is a redshirt freshman from California, who appeared in two games last season and went into preseason practice in line for significant playing time.  Legrone is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta who played in three games last season and was expected to be a reserve tight end this year.  Both were three-star recruits coming out of the 2018 season.  The 24th ranked Cornhuskers open the season against South Alabama on Saturday at 11:00.

