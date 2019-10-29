Heartland Athletic Conference expands with Columbus to become twelve-team conference

The Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) has announced that Columbus High has been added to the conference and the HAC will be a twelve-team conference starting in the fall of 2020.
The conference’s current members are Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius X high schools, along with all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. The last time the conference expanded was in 2017 with the addition of Norfolk, Lincoln Pius X, and Kearney.