Heartland Athletic Conference expands with Columbus to become twelve-team conference

The Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) has announced that Columbus High has been added to the conference and the HAC will be a twelve-team conference starting in the fall of 2020. 

The conference’s current members are Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius X high schools, along with all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.  The last time the conference expanded was in 2017 with the addition of Norfolk, Lincoln Pius X, and Kearney.

