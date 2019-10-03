Fullerton's Plumbtree is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jordan Plumbtree of the Fullerton volleyball team.
Due to injury, she had to move to a new position and led the Lady Warriors to a 5-2 week. Plumbtree hit .282, knocking down 68 kills and served 91% with 19 aces. As a sophomore, she is the area leader in ace serves, with 58 on the season. Plumbtree was nominated by Coach Megan Plumbtree. Congratulations to Jordan Plumbtree of the Fullerton volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.