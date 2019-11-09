Friday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

 

     Class A State Tournament

 Semifinal

     Gretna def. Millard North, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9

     Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23

 Class B State Tournament

 Semifinal

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-7

     Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Norris, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18

 Class C-1 State Tournament

 Semifinal

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18

     St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

 Class C-2 State Tournament

 Semifinal

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 15-7

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

 Class D-1 State Tournament

 Semifinal

     Archbishop Bergan def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20

     Diller-Odell def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22

 Class D-2 State Tournament

 Semifinal

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wynot, 20-25, 25-11, 14-25, 30-28, 15-2

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 8, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 8, 2019

The Oakland Raiders are 5-4 after Josh Jacobs ran for a go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in a 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.  Jacobs' scoring burst capped a 75-yard drive after Philip Rivers threw a six-yard TD pass to Austin Ekeler that gave the Chargers a 24-20 lead…