Friday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Class A State Tournament
Semifinal
Gretna def. Millard North, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23
Class B State Tournament
Semifinal
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-7
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Norris, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18
Class C-1 State Tournament
Semifinal
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18
Class C-2 State Tournament
Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 15-7
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Class D-1 State Tournament
Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20
Diller-Odell def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Class D-2 State Tournament
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wynot, 20-25, 25-11, 14-25, 30-28, 15-2
Humphrey St. Francis def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13