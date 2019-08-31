Football Scores
By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, OT

Columbus Lakeview 55, Fillmore Central 6

Columbus Scotus 27, Aquinas 19

Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14

Archbishop Bergan 16, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

David City 19, Stanton 12

Fullerton 34, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18

Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 14

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Deshler 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 20

Neligh-Oakdale 36, Clearwater/Orchard 22

Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0

Osmond 38, Wausa 8

Pender 37, Winnebago 36

Plainview 42, Wynot 12

Shelby/Rising City 7, Battle Creek 3

Sterling 50, St. Edward 6

Stuart 40, Niobrara/Verdigre 13

Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12

Wahoo 47, Wayne 0

Wakefield 28, Creighton 22

West Point-Beemer 34, Arlington 29

Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CWC-Ewing vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd. to Sep 20th.

O'Neill vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove, ppd. to Aug 31st.

