By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, OT
Columbus Lakeview 55, Fillmore Central 6
Columbus Scotus 27, Aquinas 19
Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14
Archbishop Bergan 16, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
David City 19, Stanton 12
Fullerton 34, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18
Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Deshler 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 20
Neligh-Oakdale 36, Clearwater/Orchard 22
Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0
Osmond 38, Wausa 8
Pender 37, Winnebago 36
Plainview 42, Wynot 12
Shelby/Rising City 7, Battle Creek 3
Sterling 50, St. Edward 6
Stuart 40, Niobrara/Verdigre 13
Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12
Wahoo 47, Wayne 0
Wakefield 28, Creighton 22
West Point-Beemer 34, Arlington 29
Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CWC-Ewing vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd. to Sep 20th.
O'Neill vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove, ppd. to Aug 31st.