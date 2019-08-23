Friday Night Scoreboard

               The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped two matches at the Southeast Community College Tournament in Beatrice.  They lost to Highland Community College of Kansas in three sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.  The Hawks then lost to Barton Community College of Kansas in three sets 25-21, 25-20, 29-27.  Northeast is 0-2 to start the season.

               The Northeast Hawks soccer teams split two matches in Sterling, Colorado with Northeastern Junior College on Friday.  The Northeast women won their 6-2 while the men lost 2-0.

Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team lost at Memphis last night 9-1.  The Storm Chasers are now 55-74 on the season.

