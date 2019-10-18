Friday Night Football Scores

Lutheran High Northeast 76, Madison 28

Lincoln Pius X 21, Norfolk 14

Norfolk Catholic 42, Stanton 0

Ainsworth 70, Boyd County 28

Allen 64, Randolph 16

Alma 54, Southwest 6

Aquinas 83, Twin River 14

Arcadia-Loup City 42, Amherst 6

Arlington 14, Platteview 7

Arthur County 58, Crawford 40

Auburn 29, Lincoln Christian 17

Aurora 21, Milford 0

Battle Creek 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 18

Beatrice 32, Hastings 2

Bellevue East 41, Lincoln Northeast 25

Bellevue West 57, Omaha North 6

Bennington 41, Blair 14

Centennial 33, David City 14

Cody-Kilgore 40, Sioux County 6

Columbus Scotus 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Deshler 46, Hampton 6

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Elkhorn Valley 28, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Elm Creek 42, Ansley-Litchfield 16

Elwood 64, Loomis 13

Fairbury 21, Sandy Creek 7

Freeman 13, Syracuse 0

Grand Island 34, Lincoln Southwest 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 17, Gibbon 0

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Wausa 18

Hay Springs 53, Hyannis 43

Holdrege 7, Minden 6

Howells/Dodge 28, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Johnson-Brock 58, Meridian 8

Kenesaw 37, Blue Hill 0

Malcolm 55, Johnson County Central 14

Norris 41, Ralston 9

Oakland-Craig 66, Yutan 7

Omaha Burke 28, Millard North 14

Omaha Roncalli 49, Schuyler 7

Omaha Westside 50, Columbus 0

Papillion-LaVista 23, Elkhorn 7

Pleasanton 41, Anselmo-Merna 20

Ravenna 70, Nebraska Christian 30

Red Cloud 26, Heartland Lutheran 24

Sandhills/Thedford 59, Brady 20

Seward 18, York 0

Sutton 54, Superior 0

Tekamah-Herman 32, Louisville 22

Wahoo 69, Columbus Lakeview 14

Waverly 29, Plattsmouth 7

Wilber-Clatonia 76, Conestoga 0

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 18, 2019

