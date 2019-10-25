Friday Night Football Scores

Norfolk 49, Omaha Benson 0

Norfolk Catholic 56, Ponca 6

Adams Central 44, Cozad 0

Anselmo-Merna 50, Loomis 32

Archbishop Bergan 64, Tekamah-Herman 20

Arlington 50, Douglas County West 6

Auburn 15, Falls City 10

Axtell 38, Blue Hill 30, 2OT

Battle Creek 28, Crofton 0

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 0

Bennington 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 13

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Thayer Central 12

Centennial 40, Twin River 15

Central City 29, Aurora 22

Columbus 64, Omaha Northwest 0

Columbus Lakeview 48, Raymond Central 21

Crete 34, York 27

Cross County 70, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 12

Doniphan-Trumbull 34, Milford 8

Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Creighton Prep 14

Fairbury 49, Fillmore Central 6

Grand Island Northwest 49, Hastings 13

Harvard def. Hampton, forfeit

Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0

Kearney 31, North Platte 14

Kearney Catholic 55, Holdrege 18

Lincoln Pius X 42, Omaha South 6

Lincoln Southeast 49, Lincoln Northeast 7

McPherson County/Stapleton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 13

Millard North 37, Gretna 20

Millard South 41, Omaha Westside 26

Millard West 66, Lincoln North Star 0

Minden def. Southern Valley, forfeit

Nebraska City 51, Lincoln Christian 41

North Bend Central 32, David City 25

North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Gordon/Rushville 7

Omaha Roncalli 41, Blair 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 34, Norris 0

Palmer 38, Nebraska Christian 28

Parkview Christian 48, Pawnee City 34

Plattsmouth 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Red Cloud 38, Maywood-Hayes Center 13

Sandy Creek 24, Superior 13

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14

Seward 42, Beatrice 12

Sioux County 65, Hay Springs 14

South Sioux City 41, Schuyler 0

Sterling 59, Dorchester 12

Sutton 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Twin Loup 45, St. Mary's 8

Wahoo 49, Columbus Scotus 0

Wakefield 62, Wisner-Pilger 26

Waverly 49, Ralston 7

Wayne 14, Bishop Neumann 10

Wilber-Clatonia 35, Malcolm 0

Wood River 20, Gibbon 14

Wynot 12, Allen 6

Yutan 49, Louisville 14

