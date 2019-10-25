Friday Night Football Scores

Norfolk 49, Omaha Benson 0
Norfolk Catholic 56, Ponca 6
Adams Central 44, Cozad 0
Anselmo-Merna 50, Loomis 32
Archbishop Bergan 64, Tekamah-Herman 20
Arlington 50, Douglas County West 6
Auburn 15, Falls City 10
Axtell 38, Blue Hill 30, 2OT
Battle Creek 28, Crofton 0
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 0
Bennington 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 13
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Thayer Central 12
Centennial 40, Twin River 15
Central City 29, Aurora 22
Columbus 64, Omaha Northwest 0
Columbus Lakeview 48, Raymond Central 21
Crete 34, York 27
Cross County 70, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 12
Doniphan-Trumbull 34, Milford 8
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Creighton Prep 14
Fairbury 49, Fillmore Central 6
Grand Island Northwest 49, Hastings 13
Harvard def. Hampton, forfeit
Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0
Kearney 31, North Platte 14
Kearney Catholic 55, Holdrege 18
Lincoln Pius X 42, Omaha South 6
Lincoln Southeast 49, Lincoln Northeast 7
McPherson County/Stapleton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 13
Millard North 37, Gretna 20
Millard South 41, Omaha Westside 26
Millard West 66, Lincoln North Star 0
Minden def. Southern Valley, forfeit
Nebraska City 51, Lincoln Christian 41
North Bend Central 32, David City 25
North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Gordon/Rushville 7
Omaha Roncalli 41, Blair 6
Omaha Skutt Catholic 34, Norris 0
Palmer 38, Nebraska Christian 28
Parkview Christian 48, Pawnee City 34
Plattsmouth 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Red Cloud 38, Maywood-Hayes Center 13
Sandy Creek 24, Superior 13
Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14
Seward 42, Beatrice 12
Sioux County 65, Hay Springs 14
South Sioux City 41, Schuyler 0
Sterling 59, Dorchester 12
Sutton 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Twin Loup 45, St. Mary's 8
Wahoo 49, Columbus Scotus 0
Wakefield 62, Wisner-Pilger 26
Waverly 49, Ralston 7
Wayne 14, Bishop Neumann 10
Wilber-Clatonia 35, Malcolm 0
Wood River 20, Gibbon 14
Wynot 12, Allen 6
Yutan 49, Louisville 14