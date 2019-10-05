NSAA Scores

Bellevue West 56, Norfolk 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Norfolk Catholic 7

Lutheran High Northeast 40, Elkhorn Valley 12

Adams Central 49, Holdrege 0

Allen 34, Hartington-Newcastle 28, OT

Anselmo-Merna 78, Bertrand 12

Aquinas 20, David City 0

Arcadia-Loup City 54, Ansley-Litchfield 23

Archbishop Bergan 20, Yutan 7

Arlington 26, Fort Calhoun 20

Arthur County 38, South Platte 32

Ashland-Greenwood 31, Falls City 7

Aurora 46, Fillmore Central 0

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Tekamah-Herman 20

Battle Creek 41, Ponca 6

Bennington 72, South Sioux City 25

Blair 62, Schuyler 0

Bloomfield 66, Wausa 6

Blue Hill 30, Giltner 12

Boys Town 15, Platteview 7

Brady 69, Wauneta-Palisade 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Tri County 12

Cambridge def. Southwest, forfeit

Centennial 40, North Bend Central 25

Central City 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 17

Centura 26, Wood River 14

Chase County 15, Mitchell 0

Clarkson/Leigh 80, Omaha Christian Academy 0

Clearwater/Orchard 52, Stuart 2

Cody-Kilgore 51, Crawford 13

Columbus Scotus 34, Bishop Neumann 33

Conestoga 27, Syracuse 8

Cozad 29, Minden 6

Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 16

Creighton 68, Ainsworth 20

Crofton 29, Stanton 13

Cross County 18, East Butler 16

Doniphan-Trumbull 14, Sandy Creek 13

Dorchester 58, Lewiston 24

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Arapahoe 8

Elm Creek 14, South Loup 12

Elmwood-Murdock 38, Weeping Water 30, OT

Elwood 14, Pleasanton 13

Fairbury 27, Milford 13

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Parkview Christian 14

Garden County 54, Paxton 6

Gothenburg 34, Broken Bow 0

Grand Island 69, Omaha Bryan 0

Grand Island Northwest 38, Beatrice 20

Harvard 60, Heartland Lutheran 14

Hastings 41, York 0

Hershey def. Southern Valley, forfeit

Hitchcock County 64, Alma 6

Howells/Dodge 40, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Winside 0

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 65, Walthill 19

Johnson-Brock 46, Diller-Odell 8

Kearney Catholic 27, Sutton 14

Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 68, Madison 29

Lexington 21, Gering 0

Lincoln Lutheran 20, Lincoln Christian 7

Lincoln Pius X 24, Omaha Central 9

Lincoln Southeast 51, Bellevue East 7

Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Benson 0

Malcolm 34, Freeman 6

McCook 41, Alliance 0

Mead 20, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Meridian 64, Pawnee City 12

Millard South 26, Elkhorn South 21

Millard West 23, Kearney 13

Morrill 36, Bayard 14

Mullen 34, Medicine Valley 14

Nebraska Christian 24, Heartland 0

Nebraska City 37, Auburn 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Norris 27, Plattsmouth 16

North Platte 21, Lincoln High 10

North Platte St. Patrick's 27, Bridgeport 0

Oakland-Craig 54, Louisville 0

Ogallala 43, Chadron 6

Omaha Concordia 32, Douglas County West 22

Omaha Creighton Prep 16, Columbus 14

Omaha North 41, Papillion-LaVista South 26

Omaha Roncalli 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Ralston 7

Omaha South 28, Lincoln Northeast 21

Omaha Westside 77, Omaha Northwest 6

Ord 45, O'Neill 7

Osceola-High Plains 69, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28

Overton 58, Loomis 19

Palmyra 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 18

Papillion-LaVista 37, Fremont 27

Pender 76, Cedar Bluffs 16

Perkins County 46, Kimball 32

Pierce 56, Columbus Lakeview 0

Plainview 51, Osmond 6

Randolph 33, Wynot 6

Ravenna 50, Shelton 8

Riverside 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 6

Scottsbluff 59, Sidney 0

Seward 36, Crete 9

Shelby/Rising City 26, Twin River 8

Sioux County 52, Hyannis 7

Southern 60, Thayer Central 48

Spalding Academy 66, St. Edward 13

St. Paul 29, Gibbon 10

Superior 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 6

Valentine 46, Gordon/Rushville 8

Wahoo 47, Raymond Central 0

Wakefield 68, Homer 26

Waverly 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Wayne 16, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

West Holt 21, North Central 6

West Point-Beemer 28, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Johnson County Central 6

Wilcox-Hildreth 61, Silver Lake 60

Wisner-Pilger 68, Winnebago 12

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High softball knocks off Columbus

Norfolk High softball knocks off Columbus

The Norfolk High softball team defeated Columbus in a single game on the road last night 8-3.  They improve to 20-10 on the season and have won three games in a row and nine of their last ten.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 4, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 4, 2019

The Nebraska football team announced that it has completed its 2023 non-conference schedule and made an adjustment to another non-conference series.  The Huskers will take on Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23, 2023 in Lincoln, finalizing the 2023 schedule.  Nebraska will also play at Colorado on Se…