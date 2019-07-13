Friday Juniors Area Tournament Baseball Scoreboard

    Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

    B-3 Tournament at Valley

    Bennington had no problem with Schuyler 20-2

    Valley defeated West Point 8-1

    Omaha Roncalli clipped Blair 4-3

    Wayne beat Arlington 6-1

    B-5 Tournament at Central City

    Twin River rolled Fairfield 12-3

    Central City Cornerstone whipped Doniphan-Trumbull 13-2

    Aurora beat Central City Dairy Queen 11-6

    B-6 Tournament at Broken Bow

    O’Neill shaded Minden 5-4

    Cozad outlasted Holdrege 9-8 in seven innings

    Broken Bow topped Gothenburg 3-1

    C-1 Tournament at Pierce

    Battle Creek routed Creighton 9-1

    Crofton outslugged Ponca 10-9

    Pierce whipped Valentine 9-1

    C-2 Tournament at Scribner

    Pender defeated Howells/Dodge/Wisner/Pilger 7-5

    Tekemah/Herman clipped Wakefield 6-5

    Hooper/Scribner had no problem with Morse Bluff/North Bend 13-5

    

C-5 Tournament at St. Paul

    Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley whipped Loup City 13-2

    Utica/Beaver Crossing shaded Albion 3-2

    St. Paul took apart Ord 17-3

Saturday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Seniors baseball team competes in the Omaha Creighton Prep Tournament.  They play Omaha Westside KB Building Services at 12:30 and Omaha Creighton Prep Five Points Bank at 3:00.  Juniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state for Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’.  Regarding area teams, at the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Schuyler meets West Point in a 12:00 elimination game and Wayne faces Omaha Roncalli at 8:00.  At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Twin River takes on Columbus Lakeview at 4:30.  At the B-6 Tournament at Broken Bow, O’Neill plays McCook at 2:30.  At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Ponca tangles with Valentine in a 1:00 elimination game, Creighton faces Crofton at 4:00, and Pierce plays Battle Creek at 7:00.  At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Howells/Dodge/Wisner/Pilger battles Morse Bluff/North Bend in a 1:00 elimination game, Wakefield tangles with Pender at 4:00, and Hooper/Scribner faces Tekemah/Herman at 7:00.  At the C-5 Tournament at St. Paul, Albion meets St. Paul at 5:00.  Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers visit San Antonio at 7:05.

