Friday area tournament baseball scoreboard

            Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

            A-6 Tournament at Columbus

            Fremont beat Norfolk 7-1.  Norfolk drops to 14-20 on the season and will play Grand Island in an elimination game on Saturday at 1:00.

            Gretna beat Grand Island 7-4

            Waverly whipped Columbus 11-2

            B-3 Tournament at Blair

            Omaha Roncalli walloped West Point 13-1

            ETC Knights had no problem with Arlington 11-2

            Bennington doubled up Ft. Calhoun 8-4

            B-4 Tournament at York

            Crete routed Schuyler 10-2

            Aurora edged Seward 5-4

            York Cornerstone whipped Fairbury 14-4

           

             B-5 Tournament at O’Neill

            Wakefield topped Central City 8-2

            Columbus Lakeview doubled up O’Neill 6-3

           

            C-1 Tournament at Hartington

            Crofton edged Ponca 6-5

            Creighton routed Laurel/Concord 16-5

            Hartington shutout Randolph 8-0

            C-2 Tournament at Wisner

            Pender blanked Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 8-0

            Hooper/Scribner whitewashed Neligh 8-0

           

            C-6 Tournament at Ravenna

            Overton outslugged Ord 13-10

            Alma had no problem with Elwood-Eustis 10-0

            Twin River handled Ravenna 10-2

            C-7 Tournament at Valentine

            Albion hammered Bridgeport 10-0

            Valentine routed Plainview 17-0

            A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City

            The Columbus Blues beat Norfolk 6-2

           Gretna blanked Grand Island Dinsdale Auto 8-0

           South Sioux City clipped the Columbus Reds 5-4

           

Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state.  At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Norfolk plays Grand Island in a 1:00 elimination game and Columbus takes on Fremont at 4:00.  At the B-4 Tournament at York, Schuyler battles Seward in a 1:00 elimination game.  At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Central City faces O’Neill in a 2:30 elimination game and Wakefield tangles with Columbus Lakeview at 5:15.  At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, Randolph plays Laurel/Concord in a 1:00 elimination game, Hartington faces Crofton at 4:00, and Ponca meets Creighton at 7:00.  At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Pender battles Hooper/Scribner at 5:30 and Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge takes on Neligh in an 8:00 elimination game.  At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, Twin River meets Overton at 7:00.  At the C-7 Tournament at Valentine, Plainview faces Bridgeport in a 5:00 elimination contest and Albion plays Valentine at 8:00.  At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, Norfolk tangles with Grand Island Dinsdale Auto in a 2:30 elimination game, the Columbus Blues take on Gretna at 5:30, and Fremont tangles with South Sioux City at 7:30.  At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce faces Louisville/Weeping Water at 2:00.

