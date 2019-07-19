Friday area tournament baseball scoreboard

Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
A-6 Tournament at Columbus
Fremont beat Norfolk 7-1. Norfolk drops to 14-20 on the season and will play Grand Island in an elimination game on Saturday at 1:00.
Gretna beat Grand Island 7-4
Waverly whipped Columbus 11-2
B-3 Tournament at Blair
Omaha Roncalli walloped West Point 13-1
ETC Knights had no problem with Arlington 11-2
Bennington doubled up Ft. Calhoun 8-4
B-4 Tournament at York
Crete routed Schuyler 10-2
Aurora edged Seward 5-4
York Cornerstone whipped Fairbury 14-4
B-5 Tournament at O’Neill
Wakefield topped Central City 8-2
Columbus Lakeview doubled up O’Neill 6-3
C-1 Tournament at Hartington
Crofton edged Ponca 6-5
Creighton routed Laurel/Concord 16-5
Hartington shutout Randolph 8-0
C-2 Tournament at Wisner
Pender blanked Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 8-0
Hooper/Scribner whitewashed Neligh 8-0
C-6 Tournament at Ravenna
Overton outslugged Ord 13-10
Alma had no problem with Elwood-Eustis 10-0
Twin River handled Ravenna 10-2
C-7 Tournament at Valentine
Albion hammered Bridgeport 10-0
Valentine routed Plainview 17-0
A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City
The Columbus Blues beat Norfolk 6-2
Gretna blanked Grand Island Dinsdale Auto 8-0
South Sioux City clipped the Columbus Reds 5-4
Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state. At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Norfolk plays Grand Island in a 1:00 elimination game and Columbus takes on Fremont at 4:00. At the B-4 Tournament at York, Schuyler battles Seward in a 1:00 elimination game. At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Central City faces O’Neill in a 2:30 elimination game and Wakefield tangles with Columbus Lakeview at 5:15. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, Randolph plays Laurel/Concord in a 1:00 elimination game, Hartington faces Crofton at 4:00, and Ponca meets Creighton at 7:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Pender battles Hooper/Scribner at 5:30 and Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge takes on Neligh in an 8:00 elimination game. At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, Twin River meets Overton at 7:00. At the C-7 Tournament at Valentine, Plainview faces Bridgeport in a 5:00 elimination contest and Albion plays Valentine at 8:00. At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, Norfolk tangles with Grand Island Dinsdale Auto in a 2:30 elimination game, the Columbus Blues take on Gretna at 5:30, and Fremont tangles with South Sioux City at 7:30. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce faces Louisville/Weeping Water at 2:00.