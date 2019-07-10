Former WSC Baseball Standout Jones inducted into NSIC Hall of Fame

Former Wayne State College baseball All-American Dustin Jones was inducted into the Northern Sun Conference Hall of Fame Tuesday evening during a banquet to kickoff the league's 20th annual Summer Kickoff event in Lakeville, Minnesota.
Jones was one of four standout athletes to be inducted in the 2019 NSIC Hall of Fame Class, joining Erika Hohenstein of MSU Moorhead, Jason Jacobs from Southwest Minnesota State and Deidra (Faber) Schumacher of Winona State. Jones becomes the sixth individual from Wayne State College to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame, joining volleyball player Emily (Schroeder) Jones in 2018, retired baseball coach John Manganaro (2016), softball/soccer standout Sarah (Herrick) Wagenfuhr (2015), baseball pitcher Brady Borner (2012) and the late Pete Chapman (athletic director) in 2006. Dustin Jones was a standout center fielder for Wayne State College from 2004-07. He helped WSC win four NSIC regular season titles, three NSIC Tournament titles and played in the NCAA Tournament all four years, including a regional championship game appearance in 2004. Jones was a First Team All-NSIC selection as a junior and senior and honorable
mention as a freshman and sophomore. He was named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team three times and was MVP of the 2005 tournament as a sophomore. Jones was Second Team All-Region as a junior and was named All-American by Rawlings/ABCA and Daktronics during his senior season. Jones also excelled in the classroom, earning Academic All-American First Team honors as a senior and Third Team as a junior. Jones was the WSC Male Athlete of the Year as a junior and senior and was the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year as a senior. Jones ended his career the all-time leader at Wayne State in hits (276), runs scored (236) and triples
(16) while ranking second in career at bats (741) and third in stolen bases (79-96). His record as a player was 163-63-1. Following his days at Wayne State, Jones played five seasons with the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association. In 2008, he was third in the league in stolen bases, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in walks. Jones was inducted into the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame on October 8, 2016 and just completed his first year serving on the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. Dustin and his wife Emily (Schroeder), a 2014 WSC and 2018 NSIC Hall of Fame volleyball player, reside in Elkhorn, Nebraska with their two children, Allie and Mara. Jones works in sales with Thrasher Basement Systems.