Former Wayne State basketball standout to play overseas

Former Wayne State men’s basketball standout Kendall Jacks recently signed a professional contract to play overseas in Portugal this fall.
Jacks signed a one-year contract with Team Barreirense from Barreiro, Portugal, a team in the top professional league in Portugal that won its division last season and moves up to the top professional league (LPB) in Portugal. The 6’4 guard is one of three import players to be signed by the club and Jacks will play the point guard position. Jacks will depart the United States September 10-15 and begin play with the Portuguese team starting the first week in October. He was a standout guard for the Wayne State men’s basketball team from 2014-19. Jacks was a First Team All-NSIC selection this past season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while helping WSC to a 21-10 record and a share of the NSIC South Division regular season title. He closed his Wildcat career as the schools’ all-time leading scorer in NSIC games (1,220 pts), second in all-time scoring at WSC with 1,626 points, third in career field goals made (619), eighth in free throws made (318) and ninth in assists (241).