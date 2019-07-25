Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans will compete in the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa today.
He will be participating in the Discus at 5:30. Of the ten throwers, the top three qualify for the World Championships in Dubai. Schuurmans was the American national discus champion in 2015 and went on to place 29th in the World Championships. He was the silver medalist at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and was a national finalist for the first time at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending in seventh place. Schuurmans also won an NAIA Discus title in 2010 while at Doane College.