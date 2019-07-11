Former Huskers contribute to U.S. Volleyball's win over Peru

The United States Women’s National Volleyball Team had balanced scoring as it defeated Puerto Rico 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19 yesterday in Peru, to go 4-0 in Pan American Cup Pool ‘B’.
The U.S. advances directly to the semifinals on Saturday. Karsta Lowe provided a match-high 17 points with 13 kills on 34 attacks, three blocks and an ace. Outside hitter Madi Kingdon Rishel pocketed 16 points with 13 kills via 39 attacks, two blocks and an ace. Former Husker and outside hitter Kadie Rolfzen contributed 13 kills on 31 attacks and two blocks for 15 points. Former Husker libero Justine Wong-Orantes handled 21 receptions with a 57 positive reception percent. She also had a team-high 20 digs in the victory.