Former Husker volleyball players contribute to FIVB Nations League Title
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

The United States Women’s Volleyball National Team is golden again, rallying to defend its FIVB Volleyball Nations League title with a comeback for the ages. 

Annie Drews scored 33 points and former Husker Jordan Larson came off the bench in the third set to solidify the Team USA passing game in defeating Brazil 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 in yesterday’s gold-medal match in China.  In the process, the U.S. Women claimed the $1 million top prize.  Larson finished with eight kills playing in sets three, four and five.  Another former Husker, Kelsey Robinson, had 13 kills and two aces.  Mikaela Foecke was also on the U.S. squad.  The USA, ranked third in the world, finished the 2019 VNL campaign with nine consecutive victories and a 16-3 record.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a Home Run Derby record by slamming 91 in the three rounds, but he lost the $1 million first prize when New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso went deep on his final swing.  Guerrero belted 29 home runs in the first round and bettered that mark by…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle carried the United States to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in yesterday's Women's World Cup final at Lyon, France.  The game was scoreless until Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute, eight minutes before Lavelle doubled the lead.  It's …