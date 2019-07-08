Former Husker volleyball players contribute to FIVB Nations League Title

The United States Women’s Volleyball National Team is golden again, rallying to defend its FIVB Volleyball Nations League title with a comeback for the ages.
Annie Drews scored 33 points and former Husker Jordan Larson came off the bench in the third set to solidify the Team USA passing game in defeating Brazil 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 in yesterday’s gold-medal match in China. In the process, the U.S. Women claimed the $1 million top prize. Larson finished with eight kills playing in sets three, four and five. Another former Husker, Kelsey Robinson, had 13 kills and two aces. Mikaela Foecke was also on the U.S. squad. The USA, ranked third in the world, finished the 2019 VNL campaign with nine consecutive victories and a 16-3 record.