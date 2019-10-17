Fifth ranked Nebraska volleyball tops 20th ranked Purdue 3-1

Freshman Madi Kubik had a career-high 22 kills, and the fifth ranked Nebraska volleyball team topped 20th ranked Purdue, 3-1 last night in front of over 8000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Scores of the match had NU winning 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15. The Huskers were stout defensively for the third match in a row. They held its third straight opponent to a season low in hitting percentage, as Purdue hit .099, becoming the third straight Husker foe to hit below .100. Offensively, Nebraska hit .284, the best hitting percentage by a Purdue opponent this season, and five different Huskers all hit better than .300 on the night. Setter Nicklin Hames had 48 assists, eleven digs and four kills to coordinate the Husker attack. Kubik stole the show offensively for the Big Red. Her 22 kills on .314 hitting tied Mikaela Foecke’s 2015 freshman high of 22 as the most by an NU freshman since Sarah Pavan had 35 in 2004 points of the match. Nebraska is now 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten while Purdue falls to 11-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference.