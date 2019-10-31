Eight-Man Playoff Football Games on docket for Thursday

Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ football playoff games get underway today.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Lourdes Central Catholic at 6:00. In a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge entertains Homer in Howells at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In other Class ‘D-1’ east games, Creighton visits Wisner/Pilger at 6:00, Elkhorn Valley is in Clarks to play Osceola-High Plains at 4:00, Cross County is on the road in Laurel to play Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 6:00, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic road trips to Shickley to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 6:00. In the Class ‘D-1’ west bracket, Neligh/Oakdale is home versus West Holt at 7:00, Burwell hosts Hitchcock County at 4:00, North Central is at Sutherland at 5:00, and Fullerton entertains Morrill at 5:00. In the Class ‘D-2’ east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home versus Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also in the east, Allen is in Lawrence to play Lawrence/Nelson at 4:30, Plainview hosts Randolph at 7:00, Wynot visits Johnson/Brock at 4:30, Clarkson/Leigh entertains Riverside at Leigh at 7:00, Hartington/Newcastle goes to Mead for a 6:00 meeting, and Bloomfield is home against Pender at 6:00. In the west bracket, Overton hosts Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing at 5:00.