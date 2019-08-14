Denker Trucking wins CO-ED Class 'F' Softball State Championship

Denker Trucking has won back to back coed state championships by winning the Class 'F' Championship in Hastings on Sunday. They beat Gnirk Lawn Care twice last Sunday to win the title.
Rocky regular season= 8-5 record, 5th in league standings
League tournament= 5th seed going in, ended up getting 3rd place
F State tournament= 1st game- rematch from last year vs Crazy Ballz, won 11–1
2nd game- won 9-7 over Vicious & Delicious-Omaha
3rd game- won 13-9 over Good Life
4th game- lost 10-7 to Gnirk Lawn Care
5th game- won 8-4 over Sprinkler Medic
6th game- won 10-7 over Gnirk Lawn Care in the 1st championship game
7th game- won 7-6 over Gnirk Lawn Care in 9 innings in the 2nd championship game
*double elimination tournament, had to come through the losers bracket to win the championship
Team members below from left to right= front row- Heather Sabata, Haley Nagamatsu, Destiny Indra, Rachel Mundt, Jenna Beckner
=back row- Brad Wolverton, Ryan Cadwallader, Jonathan Vesely, Matt Denker, Christian Heppner, Eric Wolverton, Logan Darrow