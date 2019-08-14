Denker Trucking wins CO-ED Class 'F' Softball State Championship

Denker Trucking has won back to back coed state championships  by winning the Class 'F' Championship in Hastings on Sunday.  They beat Gnirk Lawn Care twice last Sunday to win the title.

Rocky regular season= 8-5 record, 5th in league standings 

League tournament= 5th seed going in, ended up getting 3rd place

F State tournament= 1st game- rematch from last year vs Crazy Ballz, won 11–1

2nd game- won 9-7 over Vicious & Delicious-Omaha

3rd game- won 13-9 over Good Life

4th game- lost 10-7 to Gnirk Lawn Care

5th game- won 8-4 over Sprinkler Medic

6th game- won 10-7 over Gnirk Lawn Care in the 1st championship game 

7th game- won 7-6 over Gnirk Lawn Care in 9 innings in the 2nd championship game 

*double elimination tournament, had to come through the losers bracket to win the championship 

Team members below from left to right= front row- Heather Sabata, Haley Nagamatsu, Destiny Indra, Rachel Mundt, Jenna Beckner

=back row- Brad Wolverton, Ryan Cadwallader, Jonathan Vesely, Matt Denker, Christian Heppner, Eric Wolverton, Logan Darrow

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.  Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn't sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.  Indy…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.  The arbitrator issued the ruling yesterday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league …

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 12, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 12, 2019

The Baltimore Orioles pulled off one of the biggest Major League Baseball upsets in the past 15 years yesterday.  The Orioles, who were listed as high as +420 underdogs at some U.S. sportsbooks, knocked off the Houston Astros 8-7 after losing on Saturday 23-2.  Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer w…