Day one of Girls State Golf Championships are in the books

The first day of the Girls State Golf Championship is in the books.
In the Class ‘A’ event at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Southwest has the team with a 325. They have an eight stoke lead. Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna carded a 72 and has a four stroke advantage. Norfolk’s Kyle Blume is tied for 39th place after an opening day 94. In the Class ‘B’ Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Scottsbluff owns the lead after an opening day 327. They have a nine stroke advantage. Aurora’s Danica Badura shot a 72 and has a four stroke lead. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran has the lead after a first-day 378. They lead by six strokes. Norfolk Catholic sits in fourth place with a 388. Battle Creek shot 398, West Point-Beemer is at 403, Columbus Scotus carded a 419, Hartington Cedar Catholic shot 425, and Oakland/Craig put up a 442. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central/Newman Grove and Kimball’s Payton Wise are tied for the clubhouse lead after an opening day 78. Pierce’ Sydney Erickson is tied for fourth place at 84, Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier is sixth at 87, and Columbus Scotus’ MaKenzie Enderlin is tied for eighth place at 90. Also for Norfolk Catholic, Carly Thramer shot a 98, Kalee Gilsdorf is at 100, Hanna Neesen shot 103, and Kalea Fisher carded a 126. Northeast Nebraska is represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes. Action resumes on Tuesday for Classes ‘A’ & ‘B’ at 9:00 AM while Class ‘C’ will continue at 9:30 AM.