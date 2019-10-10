Current & Former Husker football players named contenders for national awards

Current Cornhusker football players Mohamed Barry and Damian Jackson were announced as contenders for national awards today, while former Husker All-American Dominic Raiola was named a finalist for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
Barry, a senior inside linebacker, was announced as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy. Barry leads Nebraska and ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 49 tackles this season. Jackson was one of 33 individuals nominated for the 2019 Armed Forces Award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America. Jackson was one of twelve current players nominated for the award from all divisions of college football, including one of only four players from the FBS level. While two current Huskers were recognized today, Raiola was named one of ten finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Raiola was a consensus first-team All-American in 2000, when he also won the inaugural Dave Rimington Award as the nation's top center.