Current & Former Husker football players named contenders for national awards

Current Cornhusker football players Mohamed Barry and Damian Jackson were announced as contenders for national awards today, while former Husker All-American Dominic Raiola was named a finalist for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. 

Barry, a senior inside linebacker, was announced as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy.  Barry leads Nebraska and ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 49 tackles this season.  Jackson was one of 33 individuals nominated for the 2019 Armed Forces Award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America.  Jackson was one of twelve current players nominated for the award from all divisions of college football, including one of only four players from the FBS level.  While two current Huskers were recognized today, Raiola was named one of ten finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.  Raiola was a consensus first-team All-American in 2000, when he also won the inaugural Dave Rimington Award as the nation's top center.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped a three-set match last night in Mason City, Iowa to North Iowa Area Community College.  Scores of the match had NIACC winning 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.  The Hawks are now 14-12 on the season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 10, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 10, 2019

Howie Kendrick has put the Washington Nationals in the National League Championship Series for the first time by belting a grand slam in the tenth inning of a 7-3 comeback win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.  Homers by Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez gave the Dodgers and early 3-0 lead, but th…