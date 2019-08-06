Creighton women's soccer to host BIG EAST Tournament Championship in November

Creighton will serve as host of the 2019 BIG EAST Women's Soccer Championship, the Conference announced yesterday. 

The league tournament's semifinals and final will be played Nov. 7 and 10 at the Bluejays' Morrison Stadium, with first round matches being held at higher-seeded campus sites on Nov. 3.  This marks the second time Creighton is serving as the host for the BIG EAST Championship, last doing so in 2015.  Morrison Stadium's seating capacity is 7,500. The Creighton women’s soccer team starts their season on August 23rd when they host Kansas State.

