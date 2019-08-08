Creighton women's soccer picked ninth in BIG EAST Preseason Coaches Poll

The Creighton women’s soccer team were picked to finish ninth in the 2019 BIG EAST Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll.

Creighton senior Taryn Jakubowski was a unanimous pick for the Preseason All-BIG EAST team.  Since joining the BIG EAST prior to the 2013 season the Bluejays have finished seventh twice (2016 & 2018), eighth three times (2014, 2015 & 2017) and ninth in 2013.  Winners of three consecutive BIG EAST Championship titles, Georgetown is predicted to make it four straight as the Hoyas were unanimously picked to three-peat.

