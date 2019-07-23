Creighton volleyball team honored with Academic Award

The 2018-19 Creighton volleyball team has been honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. 

This is Creighton's 13th award in the last 16 seasons and 15th overall.  The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors teams that displayed excellence in the classroom by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA.  There were 189 Division I schools that qualified for the honor in 2018-19, including all ten teams in the BIG EAST Conference.  The Bluejay volleyball team had a GPA of 3.542 last fall and a 3.427 this spring, and owns a 3.512 cumulative GPA.  Creighton returns nine letterwinners and three starters from last season's team that went 29-5 and was the nine seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the BIG EAST Conference regular-season and tournament titles for a fifth consecutive season.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The independent Atlantic League is so happy with "robot umpires" that it will continue using the system for the rest of the season, according to ESPN.  The league became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its all-star game earlier this…