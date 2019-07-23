Creighton volleyball team honored with Academic Award

The 2018-19 Creighton volleyball team has been honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.
This is Creighton's 13th award in the last 16 seasons and 15th overall. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors teams that displayed excellence in the classroom by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. There were 189 Division I schools that qualified for the honor in 2018-19, including all ten teams in the BIG EAST Conference. The Bluejay volleyball team had a GPA of 3.542 last fall and a 3.427 this spring, and owns a 3.512 cumulative GPA. Creighton returns nine letterwinners and three starters from last season's team that went 29-5 and was the nine seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the BIG EAST Conference regular-season and tournament titles for a fifth consecutive season.