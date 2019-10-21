Creighton volleyball sweeps Xavier

The eleventh ranked Creighton volleyball team downed Xavier 3-0 to pick up its 16th consecutive victory over the Musketeers, and tenth win in a row overall this fall.
Scores of the Bluejay sweep over Xavier were 25-17, 25-23, 25-15. Creighton improves to 15-3 on the season and 8-0 in the BIG EAST, while Xavier falls to 7-11 overall and 4-4 in conference play. The Bluejays have now won 27 consecutive regular-season league matches, and 31 in a row over BIG EAST foes when factoring in conference tournament play. Creighton finished the match with 45 kills, nine aces, 2.5 blocks and 38 digs on .276 hitting. Keeley Davis led the way for the Bluejays with 14 kills on 27 swings hitting .407, and senior Brittany Witt paced the defensive with eleven digs.