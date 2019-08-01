Creighton volleyball picked second in BIG EAST Conference preseason poll

The five-time defending league champion Creighton volleyball program has been picked to finish second in the BIG EAST Conference in a preseason poll of league coaches.
The Bluejays were tabbed second despite five BIG EAST regular-season titles, five conference tournament titles and a 95-5 overall record against league foes since the start of the 2014 campaign. Seniors Megan Ballenger, Madelyn Cole, and Brittany Witt were each named to the BIG EAST's Preseason All-Conference Team. It's the third straight season Witt has been recognized with such an accolade. This year marks the seventh straight season with multiple Bluejays named Preseason All-BIG EAST, and fifth in a row with at least three honorees. Marquette was tabbed the preseason favorite by league coaches, earning eight first-place votes and 80 points overall. Creighton’s regular-season starts Aug. 30 at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln with a match against tournament host Nebraska.