Creighton volleyball picked second in BIG EAST Conference preseason poll

The five-time defending league champion Creighton volleyball program has been picked to finish second in the BIG EAST Conference in a preseason poll of league coaches. 

The Bluejays were tabbed second despite five BIG EAST regular-season titles, five conference tournament titles and a 95-5 overall record against league foes since the start of the 2014 campaign.  Seniors Megan Ballenger, Madelyn Cole, and Brittany Witt were each named to the BIG EAST's Preseason All-Conference Team.  It's the third straight season Witt has been recognized with such an accolade.  This year marks the seventh straight season with multiple Bluejays named Preseason All-BIG EAST, and fifth in a row with at least three honorees.  Marquette was tabbed the preseason favorite by league coaches, earning eight first-place votes and 80 points overall.  Creighton’s regular-season starts Aug. 30 at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln with a match against tournament host Nebraska.

Creighton's Kloth honored by BIG EAST

Creighton's Kloth honored by BIG EAST

The BIG EAST announced Creighton volleyball’s Taryn Kloth and Marquette basketball's Allazia Blockton as the conference nominees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. 