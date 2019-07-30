Creighton's Kloth honored by BIG EAST

The BIG EAST announced Creighton volleyball’s Taryn Kloth and Marquette basketball's Allazia Blockton as the conference nominees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. Kloth finished her undergraduate degree in finance services and her playing career at Creighton in December 2018. During her time with the Bluejays, Kloth has been a part of four BIG EAST regular season and four BIG EAST tournament championships, including an NCAA Elite Eight run in 2016. A regular in the rotation since her freshman year, she was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team twice (2016, 2018), unanimously in 2018. The 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.