Creighton's Groselle helps lead Team USA basketball to win over Venezuela

Team USA advanced to the medal round at the Pan American Games in Peru last night with a hard fought 70-53 victory over Venezuela, a team considered to be one of the favorites in the tournament. 

Seton Hall’s Myles Powell scored a game-high 30 points and Creighton grad Geoffrey Groselle recorded eleven points and hauled down six rebounds for the victors.  Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander was 0-4 from the field and only scored one point.  With a 2-0 mark record in Pool ‘A’, Team USA has already clinched a spot in the medal round before playing Puerto Rico tonight at 9:00 in its final game of Pool play.  Puerto Rico is also 2-0.  The Pan American Games is a multi-sport event featuring teams from North, South, Central America and the Caribbean.

