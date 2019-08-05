Creighton's Groselle & Alexander help Team USA to Pan American Games Bronze medal

Team USA saved its best for last at the Pan American Games, rallying from a five-point deficit going into the fourth quarter and defeating Dominican Republic 92-83 in the bronze-medal game in Peru.
The squad of BIG EAST standouts outscored its opponent 32-18 in the final frame. Team USA, by far the youngest team in the field, finished Pan American Games play with a 3-2 record while playing five games in five days. Creighton’s Geoff Groselle had 18 points and ten boards yesterday in the bronze-medal game. Rising junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander had four points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes of action to help his team to victory. Team USA had lost in the semifinals to Argentina on Saturday 114-75.