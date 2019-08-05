Creighton's Groselle & Alexander help Team USA to Pan American Games Bronze medal

Team USA saved its best for last at the Pan American Games, rallying from a five-point deficit going into the fourth quarter and defeating Dominican Republic 92-83 in the bronze-medal game in Peru. 

The squad of BIG EAST standouts outscored its opponent 32-18 in the final frame.  Team USA, by far the youngest team in the field, finished Pan American Games play with a 3-2 record while playing five games in five days.  Creighton’s Geoff Groselle had 18 points and ten boards yesterday in the bronze-medal game.  Rising junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander had four points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes of action to help his team to victory.  Team USA had lost in the semifinals to Argentina on Saturday 114-75.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 5, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 5, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension.  The deal includes an $8 million bump in this year's salary to $23 million.  Brady would make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he'd be 44.  Brady had never played out the final …

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 2, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 2, 2019

ESPN reports that New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin detailed the challenges of his three seasons working with LeBron James as Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, saying the experience was "miserable" and questioning James' winning instinct in Los Angeles.  Griffin …