Creighton's Alexander shines for BIG EAST All-Star Basketball team

Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander made four three-pointers during an exhibition game yesterday, helping a Big East all-star team earn a 102-64 win in preparation for next week’s Pan American Games in Peru.
Alexander will be one of twelve players with Big East ties teaming up to represent the United States in the Pan Am Games, a multi-sport event that takes place every four years. He and his teammates began training in Rhode Island last week. Alexander was one of the bright spots. He finished with twelve points, the third-most on the squad. He added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes. The U.S. Pan Am team will travel to Lima, Peru, this weekend. Competition begins Wednesday with a pool play match-up against the U.S. Virgin Islands. The United States plays Venezuela on Aug. 1 and Puerto Rico on Aug. 2.