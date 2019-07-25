Creighton's Alexander shines for BIG EAST All-Star Basketball team

Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander made four three-pointers during an exhibition game yesterday, helping a Big East all-star team earn a 102-64 win in preparation for next week’s Pan American Games in Peru. 

Alexander will be one of twelve players with Big East ties teaming up to represent the United States in the Pan Am Games, a multi-sport event that takes place every four years.  He and his teammates began training in Rhode Island last week.  Alexander was one of the bright spots.  He finished with twelve points, the third-most on the squad.  He added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes.  The U.S. Pan Am team will travel to Lima, Peru, this weekend.  Competition begins Wednesday with a pool play match-up against the U.S. Virgin Islands.  The United States plays Venezuela on Aug. 1 and Puerto Rico on Aug. 2.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 25, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 25, 2019

Charlie Morton struck out eleven batters over seven innings to pitch the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox.  The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Joey Wendle lined an RBI single to center off David Price and scored on Guillermo Heredia's double.  A series of de…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Aaron Hicks made a game-saving catch in center field for the final out in the tenth inning, Didi Gregorius had five hits and seven RBIs, and the New York Yankees outslugged the Minnesota Twins 14-12 in a game that featured five lead changes or ties in the final three innings.  Gleyber Torres…