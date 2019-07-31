Creighton's Alexander & Groselle contribute to Team USA win

Team USA put on an offensive show in its Pan American Games debut and recorded a 119-84 victory over Virgin Islands today in Lima, Peru. 

Team USA sped to a 9-0 lead and was never threatened throughout the contest.  Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander had nine points in 21 minutes, while Bluejay alum Geoffrey Groselle started and played 19 minutes, finishing with four points and three rebounds.  Providence’ Alpha Diallo led Team USA with 20 points.  Team USA will play highly-regarded Venezuela Thursday at 9:00.  The Pan American Games is a multi-sport event featuring teams from North, South and Central American and the Caribbean and played every four years in the year preceding the Olympics.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Cleveland Indians pulled off a major trade for a couple of hitters after getting shut out by Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros.  Cleveland has agreed to trade pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati as part of a three-team deal that includes San Diego.  The Indians would get slugger Yas…

Creighton's Kloth honored by BIG EAST

The BIG EAST announced Creighton volleyball’s Taryn Kloth and Marquette basketball's Allazia Blockton as the conference nominees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract.  Agent Michael Katz says Morris agreed to terms yesterday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the repl…