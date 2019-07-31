Creighton's Alexander & Groselle contribute to Team USA win

Team USA put on an offensive show in its Pan American Games debut and recorded a 119-84 victory over Virgin Islands today in Lima, Peru.
Team USA sped to a 9-0 lead and was never threatened throughout the contest. Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander had nine points in 21 minutes, while Bluejay alum Geoffrey Groselle started and played 19 minutes, finishing with four points and three rebounds. Providence’ Alpha Diallo led Team USA with 20 points. Team USA will play highly-regarded Venezuela Thursday at 9:00. The Pan American Games is a multi-sport event featuring teams from North, South and Central American and the Caribbean and played every four years in the year preceding the Olympics.